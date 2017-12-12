After a vile Trump tweet, Democratic women in Congress get in formation

Donald Trump attacked senator Kirsten Gillibrand on Twitter this morning, calling her a “flunky” who once begged him for campaign donations, and “would do anything for them.”

It was vintage Trump—an incendiary attempt to belittle and shame a female adversary by insinuating that she did something degrading and unseemly, yet vague enough for his press office to claim he didn’t really mean anything by it.

The junior senator from New York was one of four members of Congress to call for Trump to resign in recent days, over sexual misconduct allegations. Gillibrand was the only woman, and was also the only member of Congress whom Trump singled out to insult.

Was Trump actually making a “scurrilous sexist innuendo,” some astonished-sounding men wondered aloud? (Dear Nick: Yes. Yes, he was.) DC’s political press, meanwhile, sprang into action—by repeating the innuendo in headline after headline.

But Gillibrand struck back, hard. And her response has resonated much further on Twitter than Trump’s original insult.

You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office. https://t.co/UbQZqubXZv — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 12, 2017

Following her example, female Democratic colleagues in the Senate began to do the same, attacking Trump’s fitness for office in unflinching language.

Hawaii’s senator was especially blunt:

.@realDonaldTrump is a misogynist, compulsive liar, and admitted sexual predator. Attacks on Kirsten are the latest example that no one is safe from this bully. He must resign. https://t.co/7lNI23K7ib — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) December 12, 2017

Elizabeth Warren, the senator from Massachusetts, accused Trump of “slut-shaming:”

Are you really trying to bully, intimidate and slut-shame @SenGillibrand? Do you know who you're picking a fight with? Good luck with that, @realDonaldTrump. Nevertheless, #shepersisted. https://t.co/mYJtBZfxiu — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 12, 2017

(Warren was not calling Gillibrand a slut, though hers was an unusual spin on the most widely-accepted definition of the term).

One senator from California called on Trump to delete his account, while another, Kamala Harris, re-tweeted Gillibrand’s message.

Another disgusting tweet from Thin-Skinned Donald Trump. This man has a problem, plain and simple. He lashes out at women and doesn’t seem to be able to control his impulses. For the good of the nation, he should delete his account. https://t.co/0aoBA1ze8i — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) December 12, 2017

A senator from Washington state called Trump’s attack “disgusting.”

This is a disgusting attack on my friend and colleague @SenGillibrand. President @realDonaldTrump may not like it when women stand up and speak out, but we're not going to back down or be bullied by him. https://t.co/owpfQcgRE1 — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) December 12, 2017

And a senator from New Hampshire made it clear she had everyone’s back:

Senator Gillibrand is right, we will not be silenced. https://t.co/Mp4CobkBt6 — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) December 12, 2017

Democratic men in Congress, with the exception of Elijah Cummings, the Maryland representative, were a lot less forthcoming.

Sen. Tester (D, Mont.) says Trump “ought to put the phone away and govern,” says he doesn’t think he should resign over sexual assault allegations. — Natalie Andrews (@nataliewsj) December 12, 2017

Gillibrand’s Republicans colleagues, meanwhile, have had nothing to say at all about Trump’s attack so far.

The coordination isn’t unprecedented. Many of the same female senators, led by Gillibrand, were instrumental in pressuring Al Franken, the Democratic senator from Missouri, to resign.

Amplifying and reinforcing each others’ ideas is a technique that’s recommended for women in corporate settings (and life in general) who feel they’re not getting heard. “When a woman made a good point, another woman would repeat it, and give credit to the originator,” as Quartz explained last year.

Except this time it was on Twitter, and the working women involved are elected members of Congress—who are openly calling for the sitting US president to resign.