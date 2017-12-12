Twitter just keeps getting l o n g e r

Twitter is a social network, launched in 2006, that lets its users communicate short messages of 140 characters to each other and the wider web. But over time, messages got longer. First, you could include links and pictures.https://t.co/spuQWNzsxu
Then, Twitter decided that what people really needed was twice as much space to write their messages. In September, it rolled out the ability to tweet 280 characters to most countries. Now tweets can be mini essays just like these are.https://t.co/0s5NugmNd4
And today, Dec. 12, Twitter announced that its users could even further dominate their followers' timelines by creating a "threading" tool. This allows users to string together tweets to form a series of tweets that should appear in chronological order on their feeds.
Just like these tweets are doing.
It wasn't really difficult before: To thread—or "tweetstorm" as venture-capitalist Marc Andreessen referred to the practice—users have always been able to just reply to their own tweets. For years, this has had the same effect as Twitter's new function.https://t.co/oAXBkFXFqo
But now that's slightly easier: You can just press this new "plus" button that will be rolling out on Twitter's apps and website in the next few weeks.https://t.co/dlCDpHRk3W
Who knows where Twitter will stop. Perhaps soon our tweets will just be the length of Medium posts and the quick, simple microblogging site will have completely devolved into a mess of essays, like a never-ending Facebook feed.
Investors didn't seem particularly thrilled, either: $TWTR stock was down about 1.5% to $21.72 on the news at the time of me tweeting this pic.twitter.com/E4ol7kr6dR
