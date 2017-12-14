Americans! See if your identity was used to make fake net neutrality comments

Identity theft is usually used to scam you for cash, but this time you’ll want to check if you have been impersonated for political purposes.

“As many as 2 million comments” on the US Federal Communications Commission’s proposal to repeal Obama-era net neutrality rules were faked, the office of the attorney general of New York has found. The attorney general’s office has set up a handy page that allows you to enter your name and find out if your identity has been used without your consent. You can look for your own name at their site.

(NY attorney general)

Eric Schneiderman, the state’s attorney general, has been trying to flag this to the FCC for some time. Yesterday (Dec. 13), he wrote a letter (pdf) to the FCC, urging them once again to look in to the purported identity theft, which likely amounts to a crime.