Hulu is messy. Here’s how it fits into Disney’s streaming plans

Hulu has been around for nearly as long as Netflix has been streaming video and it still hasn’t found its edge. It has a large back catalog of old TV shows and movies. It recently launched a live-TV bundle. And it’s been getting noticed for more original programming like The Handmaid’s Tale.

But having four legacy media parents—Disney, Fox, Comcast, which own 30% each, and Turner, which owns 10%—has kept it from going all-in on any of these things, leaving it behind Netflix, which has invested billions to establish itself as a premium content player, and Amazon Prime, which has millions of shipping subscribers to draw from.

That could all change now that Disney has agreed to buy Fox’s stake, giving it control of the streaming service.

“Amazon has Prime. Netflix has a stable of content driven by consumer viewing data,” said Greg Portell at management consulting firm A.T. Kearney. “Hulu needs to have at least one similar hook to hold consumers.”

Flexibility might be that hook. If the deal goes through, Hulu will be one of three subscription streaming services led by Disney. Here’s how they would fit together.