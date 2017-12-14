A new fully loaded iMac Pro costs as much as a car

Apple’s newest desktop, the ridiculously powerful iMac Pro, went on sale on its website today (Dec. 14). Apple has never been one to shy away from putting high premiums on its products—its newest smartphone starts at $1,000, after all—and its new computer is no exception.

The base model of the iMac Pro costs $4,999, but that quickly escalates if you add in all the optional upgrades. If you max out all of Apple’s hardware offerings—which would give you a 2.3GHz 18-core Intel Xeon processor, 128 GB of memory, 4 TB of storage, and a 16 GB Radeon graphics card—the machine jumps to $13,199. And if you add in everything that Apple offers, which includes the sharp “space gray” keyboard and mouse, editing software, and a wall-mount adapter, the computer clocks in at $13,926.98.

Even as a 20+ year Apple fan and user, I lacked the imagination to foresee a $13K iMac. 😳 pic.twitter.com/fFsdRO9ptI — Adam Nash (@adamnash) December 14, 2017

For that price, you could buy a few decent brand-new cars, including a Mitsubishi Mirage, a Nissan Vera, a Ford Fiesta, a Kia Rio, and a Chevrolet Spark, which actually costs about $300 less than the new Mac. But then, while all those cars might be able to get you from A to B, none of them will be let you actually design a car on a 5K monitor.

For most people, a $1,300 MacBook will probably suffice for editing their photos and movies, though.