Disney struck a deal to buy 21st Century Fox for roughly $66 billion yesterday (Dec. 14), in a largely horizontal mega-merger, that would allow the two media companies to join forces against tech-turned-content giants Amazon and Netflix.

What makes it horizontal? Both Disney and Fox both dominate the movie production businesses, own popular television channels and production units, as well as major stakes in the streaming service Hulu. By merging two industry competitors into one, the deal is likely to face hurdles from antitrust regulators.

But Disney’s CEO Bob Iger believes that, by consolidating strong content production units and distribution channels, it would create more competition in the online streaming services market. As consumers move to platforms, he said in an interview Thursday morning, the deal would ultimately benefit consumers.

We looked at how that competition might play out and key areas that might concern regulators.

A huge player in box office

Walt Disney Studios and 20th Century Fox are two of the “Big Six” movie-making studios worldwide. Quartz looked at the last 100 movies released. Fox and Disney combined comprise almost half of the box office gross.

Here’s the list of the 38 films (20 by Disney, 18 by Fox) that the big two most recently released:

Film Parent company Gross (million) Star Wars: The Force Awakens Disney $2,068 Avengers: Age of Ultron Disney $1,405 Beauty and the Beast (2017) Disney $1,264 Captain America: Civil War Disney $1,153 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Disney $1,056 Finding Dory Disney $1,029 Zootopia Disney $1,024 The Jungle Book (2016) Disney $967 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Disney $864 Inside Out Disney $858 Thor: Ragnarok Disney $835 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Disney $795 Deadpool Fox $783 Doctor Strange Disney $678 Moana Disney $643 The Martian Fox $630 Logan Fox $617 Cinderella (2015) Disney $544 X-Men: Apocalypse Fox $544 The Revenant Fox $533 Kung Fu Panda 3 Fox $521 Ant-Man Disney $519 The Boss Baby Fox $499 War for the Planet of the Apes Fox $491 Kingsman: The Secret Service Fox $414 Ice Age: Collision Course Fox $409 Coco Disney $402 Kingsman: The Golden Circle Fox $395 Independence Day: Resurgence Fox $390 Cars 3 Disney $384 Trolls Fox $347 Dangal Disney $303 Alice Through the Looking Glass Disney $300 Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children Fox $297 Murder on the Orient Express (2017) Fox $280 Alien: Covenant Fox $241 Assassin’s Creed Fox $241 Hidden Figures Fox $236

Ruling the small screen

Buying Fox also means Disney would be the new owner of a string of household television networks, including FX Networks, National Geographic Partners and Fox Sports Regional Networks, mixing Disney’s popular-family friendly offerings with more adult-oriented entertainment options from Fox.

Currently, both companies own cable networks with broad access to TV watchers. After the acquisition, Disney would be able to expand national viewership significantly.

Excluding Fox News and Fox Business from the deal makes sense, as they are some of the most popular networks Fox owns, and that could raise red flags for regulators. Fox News and Fox Business took a significant share of viewers, 2.6 million, in 2016 according to Nielsen. But acquiring Fox Sports’s 22 regional networks might invite scrutiny as well, since Disney already owns ESPN, the most popular national sports network, and regional sports channel are essential to sports fans.

Stepping up to streaming

And the final piece: After taking the 30% share from Fox, Disney would own 60% of Hulu making it the defining voice in Hulu’s future and a key player with tons of content to offer in the online video streaming market. Judging from the dominance of Netflix, that is most likely to increase competition.