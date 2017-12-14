Despite a firm “no” vote, Roy Moore still thinks he has a chance with Alabama

It would seem the entire US has processed Democrats historic win in Alabama’s special senate election Tuesday (Dec. 12), and has moved on to parsing what it means for the future. Except for one person: failed Republican candidate Roy Moore.

The former state judge has yet to concede that opponent Doug Jones won the race by a small, but solid margin. Even after president Donald Trump called Jones to congratulate him on the result on election night, Moore told his supporters it wasn’t over yet.

The following day he posted a long video speech on Twitter, in which he expounded on abortion, “sodomy,” and God—and still refused to concede.

It’s been radio silence since. His campaign office did not return a request for comment.

It’s an unconventional stance from an unconventional candidate. Moore expressed eyebrow-raising views on a variety of issues, from sexual orientation to religion. Some members of his own party turned their back on him because of allegations that he stalked and molested teenage girls. He allegedly was banned from his local mall for lavishing unwanted attention on young girls. He never budged from his position that he is blameless, even as the number of women who accused him grew.

Before Alabama’s senate race was decided, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee skirted around the allegations against Moore several times. But on Thursday after his loss, she suggested Moore should have already publicly accepted defeat.