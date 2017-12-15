Bahubali, Bollywood, and bitcoin: What Indians Googled in 2017

Indians continued to display their love for cinema and cricket on Google Search in 2017, but with a twist.

In the Bollywood-crazy country, the south Indian fantasy-action blockbuster, Bahubali 2, was the most searched item all year, according to Google data on the top-trending search terms in 2017. The Telugu and Tamil movie, later dubbed into Hindi and Malayalam, was one of India’s highest-grossing films, with earnings of over Rs1,500 crore. It is also among the country’s most expensive film franchises.

Searches for the Indian Premier League and cricket scores came in the second and third spots, followed by Bollywood blockbuster Dangal, Half Girlfriend, and others. Hindi film songs dominated the most searched music list as well, along with Despacito, the most popular YouTube video and most streamed song of all time globally.

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, the most-searched in 2015, lost her spot on the overall most-searched list this year. However, the former adult movie star still led the most-searched entertainers list on Google. Trailing her were reality show contestants Arshi Khan and Sapna Choudhary from Bigg Boss.

The top entertainers that Indians googled for were:

1) Sunny Leone 2) Arshi Khan 3) Sapna Choudhary 4) Vidya Vox 5) Disha Patani 6) Sunil Grover 7) Shilpa Shinde 8) Bandagi Kalra 9) Sagarika Ghatge 10) Rana Daggubati

India’s unique identity number Aadhaar, the “free” mobile phone of Jio, and bitcoin dominated the “How to…” searches this year. Searches for the cryptocurrency grew sharply in November just as its value peaked, drawing interest from Indian investors.

Here are the toppers of the “How to…” list: