Bitcoin’s mysterious inventor is now one of the world’s 50 richest people

Bitcoin was a whisker away from hitting $20,000 over the weekend, hitting a high of $19,771 yesterday, according to the CoinDesk price index. At that price, bitcoin’s anonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, would have been worth $19.4 billion, or the 44th richest person in the world, according to the Forbes rich list.

Satoshi Nakamoto’s net worth would be derived from the 980,000 bitcoins he, she, or they are estimated to own. These coins are likely to have been obtained from mining the nine-year-old cryptocurrency early on. The funds have stayed untouched for years.

Bitcoin’s inventor would be behind Swedish clothing brand scion Stefan Persson (son of H&M founder Erling Persson), Apple founder Steve Jobs’ widow Laurene Powell Jobs, and Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. Trailing Nakamoto are billionaire Saudi investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal (who called bitcoin “Enron in the making“) and Theo Albrecht, Jr., an heir to the German discount retailing empire Aldi.

Rank Name Net Worth Age Source 40 Laurene Powell Jobs $20 billion 54 Apple, Disney 42 Paul Allen $19.9 64 Microsoft, investments 43 Stefan Persson $19.6 70 H&M 44 Satoshi Nakamoto $19.4 ❓ Software 45 Theo Albrecht, Jr. $18.8 66 Aldi, Trader Joe’s 46 Prince Alwaleed bin Talal $18.7 62 Investments 47 Leonid Mikhelson $18.4 62 Gas, chemicals 47 Charles Ergen $18.3 64 Satellite TV 49 Stefan Quandt $18.3 51 BMW 50 James Simons $18.0 79 Hedge funds Source: CoinDesk, Forbes, Sergio Demian Lerner

Bitcoin’s price at the time of writing was at $18,200. It has gained seven-fold since June, and started the year at around $1,000 a coin.

Even at bitcoin’s current lower price, Satoshi Nakamoto would be worth $17.9 billion, on par with Italian sunglasses magnate Leonardo Del Vecchio, founder of Luxottica, which owns Ray-Ban.