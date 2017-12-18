Photos: The terrifying scene of an Amtrak train that crashed onto an interstate

At least three people have been killed and scores more injured in a passenger train derailment near Tacoma, Washington. The Associated Press reports that an Amtrak train carrying 78 passengers derailed while traveling at more than 80 mph, sending several cars onto the busy Interstate 5 below.

The train was making its inaugural trip along a new route from Seattle, Washington to Portland, Oregon aiming to allow for higher speeds and faster service between cities. At least 50 people were sent to hospitals, more than a dozen with critical or serious injuries, the AP reported. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

