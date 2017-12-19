Elon Musk appears to have accidentally tweeted his private cell phone number to his 16.7 million followers

Elon Musk appears to have sent his private cell phone number to the world in an errant Twitter message meant for Oculus CTO John Carmack. On Dec. 19, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO divulged the private number after asking to connect with Carmack, whose virtual reality headset startup was acquired by Facebook for $2 billion in 2014.

Musk, apparently, wasn’t picking up the phone after showcasing the line to his 16.7 million Twitter followers. Instead, CNBC reports, what callers hear is actually a recorded message from the God of War video games (the message is from a hidden number for players in the game). “By the Gods you’ve done it,” the message starts. “Somehow you’ve found your way here to me. I offer you my congratulations and my respect.”