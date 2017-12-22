Despite a year of unrelenting provocations from North Korea that has sent the globe into a state of alarm over the prospect of war on the Korean peninsula, South Koreans will more likely remember 2017 as the year the people brought down a president and installed a new, progressive leader in power.
As such, it was no surprise that memes related to the downfall of disgraced president Park Geun-hye and the subsequent election of the affable and humble former human-rights lawyer Moon Jae-in dominated the internet in 2017.
Face hegemony
Not only is president Moon wildly popular in Korea, but so are the people around him. Together with senior secretary for civil affairs Cho Kuk, chief of staff Im Jong-seok, and the president’s bodyguard, the popularity of this group of handsome men lies partly in their “face hegemony.” Moon and his cabal have been dubbed the “F4,” or “Flower 4” (link in Korean) of the presidential Blue House, after the moniker given to the four male heartthrobs in the Korean TV series Boys Over Flowers.
“I will cook stew on my hand”
Lee Jeong-hyun, a member of former president Park Geun-hye’s Saenuri Party, was so sure that Park would survive—despite allegations of her involvement in a widespread influence peddling and corruption scandal—that he said he would cook his hand in hot stew (link in Korean) if the impeachment really happened.
The Korean expression Naesonae jangul jijigetda—which means “I will cauterize my hand with hot irons” or “I will cook stew on my hand”—is used in situations when people are absolutely certain something won’t happen or is impossible.
After the national assembly voted overwhelmingly in favor of impeaching Park, film critic and TV personality Heo Ji-woong posted a composite image of Lee sticking his hand in a cauldron.
늘 말씀드리지만 승리의 경험은 중요합니다. 작은 승리를 해본 사람만이 어떻게 이길 수 있는지, 이겼을 때 어떻게 해야 하는지 알 수 있습니다. 우리는 사실 이겨본 일이 없습니다. 특히 우리 세대의 시민들은 이겨본 일이 없습니다. 이전 세대가 겨둔 작은 승리들, 그러나 승리를 거두고도 그 성과를 엉뚱한 자들에게 넘겨주었던 경험을 오래된 사진을 통해 보았을 뿐입니다. 박근혜-최순실 게이트를 통과하는 동안 광장에선 놀라운 일이 벌어졌습니다. 월요일부터 금요일까지 엉망으로 구겨진 시민의 자존심과 국격이, 토요일의 촛불로 다려 펴지는 일이 매주 반복되었습니다. 전과 같으면 내분과 소란으로 흐지부지될만한 상황에서도 광장은 흔들리지 않았습니다. 다음 세대에게 이런 세상을 물려줄 수 없다는 책임감이 광장을 가득 채웠습니다. 그리고 마침내 국회에서 탄핵이 가결되었습니다. 우리는 새로운 시대를 맞이하고 있습니다. 지난 모든 광장 집회에 참여했고, 앞으로도 빠지지 않을 생각입니다. 탄핵보다 훨씬 더 중요한, 특검이 진행 중이기 때문입니다. 시민의 지지와 열의가 명확해야만 특검이 바로 설 수 있습니다. 우리는 반드시 이들을 엄정하게 처벌해야만 합니다. 어설픈 용서와 망각이 아니라, 정확하고 엄중한 처벌만이 이 작은 승리를 이어나갈 수 있는 유일한 길입니다. 우리는 이번 박근혜-최순실 게이트를 겪으면서 놀라고, 참담해하고, 가슴을 쳤지만, 동시에 놀랍게도 최악의 위기를 관리할 수 있는 능력을 갖추게 되었습니다. 우리는 이겼고, 그렇기 때문에 다시 이길 것입니다. 여러분, 우리가 이겼습니다.
When the photo spread through social media, people started to post similar memes. The photo below shows opposition politician Chu Mi-ae saying, “I’ll start with your right hand,” while proceeding to put Lee’s hand over hot coals.
The chaebol sniper’s bag
The chaebol are huge family-run conglomerates, such as Samsung and LG, that dominate nearly all aspects of life in Korea. Dogged by frequent allegations of corruption, their power over Korea’s economy means that they’re deeply unpopular, and president Moon has vowed to rein in their power.
In June, Moon appointed Kim Sang-jo, a renowned corporate reform activist known as the “chaebol sniper,” as chairman of the Fair Trade Commission. But it was Kim’s beat-up leather satchel that caught the public’s attention at his confirmation hearing. Just as Moon presented himself as a laid back, man-of-the-people type of leader, the Korean public similarly saw in Kim’s tattered bag the qualities fitting of an advocate of greater justice for Korean shareholders, such as frugality. It was reported that he had been using the bag since he was a master’s student more than 20 years ago.
The bag was so popular that Moon himself took a closer look at it after Kim’s appointment ceremony.
BBC dad
When Robert Kelly, an American academic based in the city of Busan, South Korea, realized his two children had gatecrashed his televised interview on BBC World (as he was discussing the impeachment of Korea’s president), he thought it was the end of his career as a TV talking head. But it didn’t take long to realize the exact opposite had happened.
Over 25 million people to date have watched the video of Marion and James Kelly waltzing into their father’s big moment—followed by their frazzled mother—on what was arguably the biggest day for South Korea in 2017. Millions more have watched four-year-old Marion on loop in the form of gifs on social media since then—the two kids have even inspired an animated series called The Adventures of Mina and Jack.
Since the incident, the requests for Kelly to offer his analysis on Korean affairs on TV have not stopped—and neither have requests for Kelly to discuss what happened (paywall) on that day Marion won the hearts of the world.
The “no-look pass”
As Kim Moo-sung, a 65-year-old Korean politician walked into the arrivals hall at Seoul’s Gimpo Airport on May 23, he smoothly pushed his suitcase to a male assistant who was awaiting his return, without even so much as giving him a glance. The video quickly went viral in Korea, and Kim’s move was dubbed the “no-look pass,” a reference to the basketball move.
But Kim also stoked a conversation over a chronic problem in Korea—gapjil, or the abuse of power against a person in a weaker position by another person with power. Statistics from South Korea’s National Police Agency (link in Korean) showed that 1,289 cases of gapjil were recorded in September 2016, with 90% of those incidents carried out by men.
The popularity rating of Kim’s party dropped by 2 percentage points (link in Korean) after the incident.
The Pyeongchang bench coat
The official Winter Olympics to be held in Pyeongchang in February has caused a national frenzy—but not for quite the right reasons.
Instead of queuing for tickets, Koreans have instead been lining up since October for the games’ official coat, a long, puffy down jacket known as “PyeongChang Winter Olympics long padding.” The jackets, also known as “bench coats” because they’re worn by athletes sitting on the bench, retail for around $140, which is much cheaper than similar types of winter coats made by well-known fashion brands.
Only 30,000 of the limited-edition coats are available, leading thousands to queue overnight in frosty temperatures before department stores opened their doors.
Meanwhile, with less than two months to go to the start of the games, the Korean government is getting nervous about lukewarm ticket sales. Moon embarked on a publicity offensive recently to promote the games, for example, by riding the train that links Seoul’s main airport to one of the Pyeongchang venues and meeting with people who had purchased tickets.