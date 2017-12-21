UNITED

How every country voted on Trump’s Jerusalem move

Written by
Obsession
"America First"
An almost empty General Assembly Hall is seen as President Rosen Plevneliev of Bulgaria addresses attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York, September 30, 2015.
All alone at the UN. (Reuters/Mike Segar)
Written by
Obsession
"America First"

Donald Trump’s threats against nations poorer than his own don’t appear to have had much of an effect.

The UN voted overwhelmingly to rebuke the Trump administration on its recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Previous to the vote, Trump threatened to cut aid to countries that supported the measure.

The measure requires that all member states—including the US, of course—act according to a UN security council resolution that says no country should establish diplomatic missions in Jerusalem. Only nine nations sided with the US in rejecting the measure, with 128 advocating its passage and 35 abstaining. Aside from Israel, those nine were relatively poor countries that plausibly could have, to some degree, been influenced by the threat of aid removal.

Here’s how the member states voted:

Country Vote
Guatemala
Honduras
Israel
Marshall Islands
Micronesia
Nauru
Palau
Togo
United States
Afghanistan
Albania
Algeria
Andorra
Angola
Armenia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Bahrain
Bangladesh
Barbados
Belarus
Belgium
Belize
Bolivia
Botswana
Brazil
Brunei Darussalam
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cabo Verde
Cambodia
Chad
Chile
China
Comoros
Costa Rica
Côte d’Ivoire
Cuba
Cyprus
Denmark
Djibouti
Dominica
DR Congo
Ecuador
Egypt
Eritrea
Estonia
Ethiopia
Finland
France
Gabon
Gambia
Germany
Ghana
Greece
Grenada
Guinea
Guyana
Iceland
India
Indonesia
Iran
Iraq
Ireland
Italy
Japan
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Laos
Lebanon
Liberia
Libya
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Macedonia
Madagascar
Malaysia
Maldives
Mali
Malta
Mauritania
Mauritius
Monaco
Montenegro
Morocco
Mozambique
Namibia
Nepal
Netherlands
New Zealand
Nicaragua
Niger
Nigeria
North Korea
Norway
Oman
Pakistan
Papua New Guinea
Peru
Portugal
Qatar
Russia
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Seychelles
Singapore
Slovakia
Slovenia
Somalia
South Africa
South Korea
Spain
Sri Lanka
St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Sudan
Suriname
Sweden
Switzerland
Syria
Tajikistan
Tanzania
Thailand
Tunisia
Turkey
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom
Uruguay
Uzbekistan
Venezuela
Vietnam
Yemen
Zimbabwe
Antigua and Barbuda Abstain
Argentina Abstain
Australia Abstain
Bahamas Abstain
Benin Abstain
Bhutan Abstain
Bosnia and Herzegovina Abstain
Cameroon Abstain
Canada Abstain
Colombia Abstain
Croatia Abstain
Czech Republic Abstain
Dominican Republic Abstain
Equatorial Guinea Abstain
Fiji Abstain
Haiti Abstain
Hungary Abstain
Jamaica Abstain
Kiribati Abstain
Latvia Abstain
Lesotho Abstain
Malawi Abstain
Mexico Abstain
Panama Abstain
Paraguay Abstain
Philippines Abstain
Poland Abstain
Romania Abstain
Rwanda Abstain
Solomon Islands Abstain
South Sudan Abstain
Trinidad and Tobago Abstain
Tuvalu Abstain
Uganda Abstain
Vanuatu Abstain

Nikki Haley, American ambassador to the UN, reiterated the threat after the vote. “The United States will remember this day in which it was singled out in this assembly for the very act of exercising our right as a sovereign nation,” she said. “We will remember it when, once again, we are called up to make the world’s largest contribution to the UN, and we will remember it when many countries come calling on us to pay even more and to use our influence for their benefit.”

Read next: Trump’s decision to declare Jerusalem Israel’s capital hurts Jews and Palestinians

home our picks popular latest obsessions search