How every country voted on Trump’s Jerusalem move

Donald Trump’s threats against nations poorer than his own don’t appear to have had much of an effect.

The UN voted overwhelmingly to rebuke the Trump administration on its recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Previous to the vote, Trump threatened to cut aid to countries that supported the measure.

The measure requires that all member states—including the US, of course—act according to a UN security council resolution that says no country should establish diplomatic missions in Jerusalem. Only nine nations sided with the US in rejecting the measure, with 128 advocating its passage and 35 abstaining. Aside from Israel, those nine were relatively poor countries that plausibly could have, to some degree, been influenced by the threat of aid removal.

Here’s how the member states voted:

Country Vote Guatemala ✘ Honduras ✘ Israel ✘ Marshall Islands ✘ Micronesia ✘ Nauru ✘ Palau ✘ Togo ✘ United States ✘ Afghanistan ✓ Albania ✓ Algeria ✓ Andorra ✓ Angola ✓ Armenia ✓ Austria ✓ Azerbaijan ✓ Bahrain ✓ Bangladesh ✓ Barbados ✓ Belarus ✓ Belgium ✓ Belize ✓ Bolivia ✓ Botswana ✓ Brazil ✓ Brunei Darussalam ✓ Bulgaria ✓ Burkina Faso ✓ Burundi ✓ Cabo Verde ✓ Cambodia ✓ Chad ✓ Chile ✓ China ✓ Comoros ✓ Costa Rica ✓ Côte d’Ivoire ✓ Cuba ✓ Cyprus ✓ Denmark ✓ Djibouti ✓ Dominica ✓ DR Congo ✓ Ecuador ✓ Egypt ✓ Eritrea ✓ Estonia ✓ Ethiopia ✓ Finland ✓ France ✓ Gabon ✓ Gambia ✓ Germany ✓ Ghana ✓ Greece ✓ Grenada ✓ Guinea ✓ Guyana ✓ Iceland ✓ India ✓ Indonesia ✓ Iran ✓ Iraq ✓ Ireland ✓ Italy ✓ Japan ✓ Jordan ✓ Kazakhstan ✓ Kuwait ✓ Kyrgyzstan ✓ Laos ✓ Lebanon ✓ Liberia ✓ Libya ✓ Liechtenstein ✓ Lithuania ✓ Luxembourg ✓ Macedonia ✓ Madagascar ✓ Malaysia ✓ Maldives ✓ Mali ✓ Malta ✓ Mauritania ✓ Mauritius ✓ Monaco ✓ Montenegro ✓ Morocco ✓ Mozambique ✓ Namibia ✓ Nepal ✓ Netherlands ✓ New Zealand ✓ Nicaragua ✓ Niger ✓ Nigeria ✓ North Korea ✓ Norway ✓ Oman ✓ Pakistan ✓ Papua New Guinea ✓ Peru ✓ Portugal ✓ Qatar ✓ Russia ✓ Saudi Arabia ✓ Senegal ✓ Serbia ✓ Seychelles ✓ Singapore ✓ Slovakia ✓ Slovenia ✓ Somalia ✓ South Africa ✓ South Korea ✓ Spain ✓ Sri Lanka ✓ St. Vincent and the Grenadines ✓ Sudan ✓ Suriname ✓ Sweden ✓ Switzerland ✓ Syria ✓ Tajikistan ✓ Tanzania ✓ Thailand ✓ Tunisia ✓ Turkey ✓ United Arab Emirates ✓ United Kingdom ✓ Uruguay ✓ Uzbekistan ✓ Venezuela ✓ Vietnam ✓ Yemen ✓ Zimbabwe ✓ Antigua and Barbuda Abstain Argentina Abstain Australia Abstain Bahamas Abstain Benin Abstain Bhutan Abstain Bosnia and Herzegovina Abstain Cameroon Abstain Canada Abstain Colombia Abstain Croatia Abstain Czech Republic Abstain Dominican Republic Abstain Equatorial Guinea Abstain Fiji Abstain Haiti Abstain Hungary Abstain Jamaica Abstain Kiribati Abstain Latvia Abstain Lesotho Abstain Malawi Abstain Mexico Abstain Panama Abstain Paraguay Abstain Philippines Abstain Poland Abstain Romania Abstain Rwanda Abstain Solomon Islands Abstain South Sudan Abstain Trinidad and Tobago Abstain Tuvalu Abstain Uganda Abstain Vanuatu Abstain

Nikki Haley, American ambassador to the UN, reiterated the threat after the vote. “The United States will remember this day in which it was singled out in this assembly for the very act of exercising our right as a sovereign nation,” she said. “We will remember it when, once again, we are called up to make the world’s largest contribution to the UN, and we will remember it when many countries come calling on us to pay even more and to use our influence for their benefit.”

