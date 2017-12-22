BONE CRUSHERS

The year in Trump handshake diplomacy

Written by
Obsession
"America First"
U.S. President Trump and French President Macron shake hands before a working lunch ahead of a NATO Summit in Brussels
Get a grip. (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)
Written by
Obsession
"America First"

Donald Trump doesn’t set much store by diplomacy. He’s disemboweled the State Department, said secretary of state Rex Tillerson is “wasting his time” (paywall) by talking to North Korea, and threatened to cut aid to countries that vote against the US at the UN.

His infamously aggressive handshakes with foreign leaders illustrate the world of zero-sum competition he lives in. Here are some of the best encounters of 2017:

Bout One: Trump vs Abe

Abe Trump handshake

Trump made his debut on the world stage by yanking the hand of visibly uncomfortable Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe around for 19 seconds.

Winner? Trump, but Abe gets points for making Trump look boorish with his post-grip facial expression.

Bout Two: Trump vs Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque - HT1ED2D19IY0A
(Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

Canada’s Justin Trudeau, a lover of boxing, successfully parries Trump by balancing off his shoulder in a standing-up first round. Round two is short and cordial, above, with little pulling around while they were seated.

Winner? Tie.

Bout Three: Phantom Trump vs Merkel

Screen Shot 2017-12-22 at 17.31.53

Trump seemed less up for the challenge when faced with the most powerful woman in the world. Or perhaps he didn’t hear her. Either way, we were left with an embarrassing silence and a great bemused reaction from the German chancellor.

Winner? A moral victory for Angela Merkel? She didn’t really seem into the game anyway.

Bout Four: Trump vs Rakhmon

By May, word on Trump’s maneuvers seems to have reached all the way to Tajikistan. President Emomali Rakhmon caught Trump unawares with the full Neil Gorsuch treatment when they met at the Muslim Leaders Summit in Riyadh.

Winner? Clearly Rakhmon, but to be fair to Trump, he doesn’t seem to know what he’s doing, whose hand he’s shaking, or where the hell Tajikistan is.

Bout Five: Trump vs Macron

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron before a working lunch ahead of a NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool - RC18B4F3F3E0
(Reuters/Peter Dejong/Pool)
U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and France's President Emmanuel Macron shake hands before a working lunch ahead of a NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst - RC1483EC2930
Close-up of Trump (left) and Macron’s handshake. (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

France’s Emmanuel Macron puts on a steely face and even steelier grip.

Winner? Macron—ouch. (Though, to be honest, this duel’s tedious extension over three more bouts made them both end up looking foolish.)

Bout Six: Trump vs Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017. Carlos Barria: "On July 7, I witnessed one of the most important meetings of President Trump's first year in office. Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin during a bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Germany. The world's eyes were on these two leaders after speculation about Russian interference during the 2016 US elections. We entered the room for less than two minutes, where I took dozens of pictures. But there was this very interesting moment when Trump extended his hand to Putin for a handshake. Putin paused for a second and looked at Trump's hand. That was the picture that I was looking for, a little moment that seemed to say a lot." REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo SEARCH "POY TRUMP" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2017 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC12C31FFBF0
(Reuters/Carlos Barria)

The handshake itself is short and gentle, but Putin makes perfect use of the meaningful pause. With Trump always the first to extend his hand, Putin took long enough for photographers to catch him staring disdainfully at it, before eventually following suit.

Winner? Putin, by a glance.

home our picks popular latest obsessions search