One of the richest cities in China is the world’s dollar store

There’s a very high chance that some of your Christmas decorations came from a Chinese city called Yiwu. Buyers flock to the city’s markets to shop for small, cheap items, such as the stuff you find in most dollar stores, and sell the products back in their home countries.

The trade has made Yiwu one of the richest and most multi-cultural cities in China. Local government statistics (link in Chinese) show that city residents have higher disposable incomes than people in Beijing.

Take a 360 video tour of the city’s central market by clicking the video below. The market is called Yiwu International Trade City; it’s the size of 560 soccer fields.