The funniest lines from the brutal reviews of Netflix’s “Bright”

The new movie Bright is Netflix’s big entry into Hollywood-style, blockbuster filmmaking. It was reportedly the streaming service’s most expensive movie to date, costing $90 million, and was talked about before its release as having the potential to be the kind of tentpole hit that studios dream of.

The movie stars Will Smith in a fantasy twist on the gritty, buddy-cop genre movie, placing orcs, elves, faeries, and more mythical creatures into the world of the Los Angeles police department. It’s the sort of thing that often draws crowds to theaters—except most viewers will be streaming it at home, potentially upending the notion that you still need massive screens with surround sound to create a hugely successful action movie.

But whether Bright is any good depends on who you ask. Audiences and critics are completely split on the movie.

While viewers at home have given it largely positive reviews, critics have been eviscerating it, and have been gleeful about doing so. It’s not always easy to be funny in a positive review, but bad ones lend themselves to all sorts of barbs. Critics have taken the opportunity to let loose on Netflix’s pricey project, paying special attention to its premise, its dialogue, and even Smith, and have produced some hilarious lines at the movie’s expense. (Though at least almost all agree that Joel Edgerton is great as Smith’s orc partner.)

Here’s a roundup of some of the funniest lines from the brutal reviews Bright has received: