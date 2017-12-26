The real heroes of Netflix’s Bright were left out of the credits. Here are their names

On Dec. 22, Netflix debuted its first Hollywood blockbuster-style film, Bright—and opinions are divided.
But even the critics who slammed Bright can agree on one thing: The makeup is incredible. The film portrays a fantastical world filled with Orcs, elves, and faeries so aesthetically impressive that Bright could be up for an Oscar in the “best hair and makeup” category.
There’s just one problem. The makeup artists who brought director David Ayer’s vision to life may have been snubbed in the film itself. Studio ADI, a company that specializes in creating “special characters and character effects” for feature films in the X-Men, Spiderman and Alien franchises sent out an email titled “credit where credit is due” claiming that about 60 makeup artists were left out of Bright’s credits.
“ADI had one of our largest crews in recent memory, about 60 amazing artists and technicians creating around 50 hero makeups and another 85 background masks,” the email states. “On rare occasion unintentional credit omissions are made. When you see those never-ending lists of crew in the credits of a movie like Bright, you can be guaranteed that mistakes are going to be made. That’s what happened to us. Our entire crew was left out of the credits.”
Quartz has reached out to Netflix for comment, and will update this story with any response. For now, here is the full list of people ADI claim were left out of Bright’s credits:
Shop Supervisor
Yuri Everson
Asst. Shop Supervisor
Garth Winkless
Mechanical Supervisor
Dave Penikas
Seaming/ Fabrication Supervisor
Tim Leach
Mold Supervisor
Dave Perteet
Paint Supervisor
Mike Larrabee
Foam Supervisor
Matt Mastrella
Coordinator
Michael Heintzelman
Seaming/ Finishing Dept.
Brian Clawson
Sara Villarreal
Jon K. Miller
Hope DeCanio
Amanda Taggart
Alison Kellerman
Anthony Matijevich
Jon Fedele
Fabrication Dept.
Consuelo Duran
Elizabeth Santos
Lucy Torres
Office
Colin Gillis
Paul Manchento
Design Dept.
Ken Barthelmey
Justin Goby-Fields
Mauricio Ruiz
Justice Joseph
Miles Teves
Bryan Wynia
Andrew Bergholtz
Jordan K. Morris
Sculpture Dept.
Wayne Anderson
Steve Koch
Mikey Rotella
Ayumi Miyashiro
Matt Rose
Michael O’Brien
Timothy Martin
Mold Dept.
Brent Baker
Anthony Stewart
Steve Winsett
Kyle Marzigliano
David Woodruff
Tanner White
Jared Guenther
Brian Rae
Anthony Diaz
Grace Balsamo
Foam Dept.
Keaton Blue
Dustin Washburne
Jacob Roanhaus
Paint Dept.
Reed Cesare
Adam Dougherty
Contact Lenses
Cristina Patterson
Jessica Nelson
Baby Body Mold
Vincent Van Dyke