ROLL THE CREDITS

The real heroes of Netflix’s Bright were left out of the credits. Here are their names

Written by
Scene from Netflix movie Bright.
Crime-fighting Orcs wear a lot of makeup. (Netflix/Matt Kennedy)
Written by

On Dec. 22, Netflix debuted its first Hollywood blockbuster-style film, Bright—and opinions are divided.

But even the critics who slammed Bright can agree on one thing: The makeup is incredible. The film portrays a fantastical world filled with Orcs, elves, and faeries so aesthetically impressive that Bright could be up for an Oscar in the “best hair and makeup” category.

There’s just one problem. The makeup artists who brought director David Ayer’s vision to life may have been snubbed in the film itself. Studio ADI, a company that specializes in creating “special characters and character effects” for feature films in the X-Men, Spiderman and Alien franchises sent out an email titled “credit where credit is due” claiming that about 60 makeup artists were left out of Bright’s credits.

“ADI had one of our largest crews in recent memory, about 60 amazing artists and technicians creating around 50 hero makeups and another 85 background masks,” the email states. “On rare occasion unintentional credit omissions are made. When you see those never-ending lists of crew in the credits of a movie like Bright, you can be guaranteed that mistakes are going to be made. That’s what happened to us. Our entire crew was left out of the credits.”

Quartz has reached out to Netflix for comment, and will update this story with any response. For now, here is the full list of people ADI claim were left out of Bright’s credits:

Shop Supervisor
Yuri Everson

Asst. Shop Supervisor
Garth Winkless

Mechanical Supervisor
Dave Penikas

Seaming/ Fabrication Supervisor
Tim Leach

Mold Supervisor
Dave Perteet

Paint Supervisor
Mike Larrabee

Foam Supervisor
Matt Mastrella

Coordinator
Michael Heintzelman

Seaming/ Finishing Dept.
Brian Clawson
Sara Villarreal
Jon K. Miller
Hope DeCanio
Amanda Taggart
Alison Kellerman
Anthony Matijevich
Jon Fedele

Fabrication Dept.
Consuelo Duran
Elizabeth Santos
Lucy Torres

Office
Colin Gillis
Paul Manchento

Design Dept.
Ken Barthelmey
Justin Goby-Fields
Mauricio Ruiz
Justice Joseph
Miles Teves
Bryan Wynia
Andrew Bergholtz
Jordan K. Morris

Sculpture Dept.
Wayne Anderson
Steve Koch
Mikey Rotella
Ayumi Miyashiro
Matt Rose
Michael O’Brien
Timothy Martin

Mold Dept.
Brent Baker
Anthony Stewart
Steve Winsett
Kyle Marzigliano
David Woodruff
Tanner White
Jared Guenther
Brian Rae
Anthony Diaz
Grace Balsamo

Foam Dept.
Keaton Blue
Dustin Washburne
Jacob Roanhaus

Paint Dept.
Reed Cesare
Adam Dougherty

Contact Lenses
Cristina Patterson
Jessica Nelson

Baby Body Mold
Vincent Van Dyke

home our picks popular latest obsessions search