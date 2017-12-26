The real heroes of Netflix’s Bright were left out of the credits. Here are their names

On Dec. 22, Netflix debuted its first Hollywood blockbuster-style film, Bright—and opinions are divided.

But even the critics who slammed Bright can agree on one thing: The makeup is incredible. The film portrays a fantastical world filled with Orcs, elves, and faeries so aesthetically impressive that Bright could be up for an Oscar in the “best hair and makeup” category.

There’s just one problem. The makeup artists who brought director David Ayer’s vision to life may have been snubbed in the film itself. Studio ADI, a company that specializes in creating “special characters and character effects” for feature films in the X-Men, Spiderman and Alien franchises sent out an email titled “credit where credit is due” claiming that about 60 makeup artists were left out of Bright’s credits.

“ADI had one of our largest crews in recent memory, about 60 amazing artists and technicians creating around 50 hero makeups and another 85 background masks,” the email states. “On rare occasion unintentional credit omissions are made. When you see those never-ending lists of crew in the credits of a movie like Bright, you can be guaranteed that mistakes are going to be made. That’s what happened to us. Our entire crew was left out of the credits.”

Quartz has reached out to Netflix for comment, and will update this story with any response. For now, here is the full list of people ADI claim were left out of Bright’s credits:

Shop Supervisor

Yuri Everson

Asst. Shop Supervisor

Garth Winkless

Mechanical Supervisor

Dave Penikas

Seaming/ Fabrication Supervisor

Tim Leach

Mold Supervisor

Dave Perteet

Paint Supervisor

Mike Larrabee

Foam Supervisor

Matt Mastrella

Coordinator

Michael Heintzelman

Seaming/ Finishing Dept.

Brian Clawson

Sara Villarreal

Jon K. Miller

Hope DeCanio

Amanda Taggart

Alison Kellerman

Anthony Matijevich

Jon Fedele

Fabrication Dept.

Consuelo Duran

Elizabeth Santos

Lucy Torres

Office

Colin Gillis

Paul Manchento

Design Dept.

Ken Barthelmey

Justin Goby-Fields

Mauricio Ruiz

Justice Joseph

Miles Teves

Bryan Wynia

Andrew Bergholtz

Jordan K. Morris

Sculpture Dept.

Wayne Anderson

Steve Koch

Mikey Rotella

Ayumi Miyashiro

Matt Rose

Michael O’Brien

Timothy Martin

Mold Dept.

Brent Baker

Anthony Stewart

Steve Winsett

Kyle Marzigliano

David Woodruff

Tanner White

Jared Guenther

Brian Rae

Anthony Diaz

Grace Balsamo

Foam Dept.

Keaton Blue

Dustin Washburne

Jacob Roanhaus

Paint Dept.

Reed Cesare

Adam Dougherty

Contact Lenses

Cristina Patterson

Jessica Nelson