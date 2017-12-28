The best Twitter threads of 2017: from MeToo to “Star Wars” and restaurant design

If done well, Twitter threads make for irresistible reading. The long strings of connected Tweets on one topic—whether political analysis, an explanation of the origins of the word “dotard,” or live-tweeting a surreal experience—are an invitation to shake off Twitter’s rapid-fire rhythm and focus. Journalist Virginia Heffner, writing a tribute to the thread form in Politico, described it as “a call to something that Twitter culture, in its far-off playful days, used to condemn implicitly: earnest commitment to a train of thought.”

Admittedly, now that Twitter has made threading even easier by making it an official feature, it’s possible that the form will begin to feel less special and fade out of fashion. (There are already signs of thread fatigue.) For now, we can safely say that the thread was a powerful force in 2017. Here are some of the best of the year:

A highbrow dive into a lowbrow topic

A game developer promises a guide to a “postmodern design hellscape” and delivers.

If you want a fully immersive "postmodern design hellscape" themed dining experience I highly recommend dinner at The Cheesecake Factory from a design perspective that place is fuckin wild and I'll talk a little bit about why pic.twitter.com/0RHFDjKsuo — max sledroom ❄️ (@MaxKriegerVG) November 17, 2017

One idea, many proofs of concept

Tufts University professor Daniel Drezner is probably still waiting for evidence that Donald Trump has grown into his presidency.

I'll believe that Trump is growing into the presidency when his staff stops talking about him like a toddler. https://t.co/yAZg1uZnpy pic.twitter.com/o8UltcVhda — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) April 25, 2017

Context missing from the public discussion

Melissa McEwan, editor-in-chief of the feminist website Shakesville.com, leverages her shock and anger over a new book about Hillary Clinton’s so called “joyless” campaign in this deconstruction of a Washington Post story.

What did I just read. https://t.co/8JTWPhhAyz — Melissa McEwan (@Shakestweetz) November 4, 2017

And Manilla-based writer Rin Chupeco describes the cultural backdrop not fully realized in a controversial Atlantic story by author Alex Tizon

1/ Here is a long-ass thread where I try to educate well-meaning American liberals on Filipino culture re: the Tizon story in @TheAtlantic — gRINch Chupeco (@RinChupeco) May 17, 2017

The #MeToo thread that revived a movement

This list is almost entirely limited to single-person threads as opposed to conversations or call and response yarns, but we could not ignore the #MeToo tweet posted by Alyssa Milano on Sunday, October 17. It picked up a movement started 10 years earlier by Tarana Burke, which asked women to share their stories of surviving sexual assault and harassment, and amplified the conversation around disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein. The thread made #MeToo a culture-changing force of its own.

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

Thousands of other people came forward: two of the standout threads included candid posts by actress Gabrielle Union and philosopher Janet Stemwedel.

Real grown up shit. We all need this reminder when we talk abt our personal evolution. We must be accountable 4 ALL our shit past & present https://t.co/DvFv96ftyL — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2017

Things I predict will happen when I name my most significant harasser in my discipline, not necessarily in chronological order: — Janet D. Stemwedel (@docfreeride) December 8, 2017

And journalist Yashar Ali turned, fittingly, to the thread form to convey accumulation, in this case of personal stories of harassment and sexual abuse sent to him in direct messages. It started with one DM, but he had soon received more than 2,000.

I just got this via direct message and wanted to share it with you all. pic.twitter.com/Zn8J50oxBe — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 11, 2017

Priceless insider analysis, freely given

Asha Rangappa, a former FBI special agent in the counterintelligence division, is Twitter’s sharpest source for national security analysis. Many of her threads could have made this list, but here are just two insightful Mueller-themed strings.

MUELLER THREAD. We should all (obviously) be concerned if Trump fires Mueller. But, in my opinion, we should be even MORE concerned if he fires DAG Rod Rosenstein. Here's why: — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) December 16, 2017

THREAD. It's worth pointing out that Mueller's investigation is as much a threat to Putin as to Trump. If it uncovers illegal acts on the part of Russians – incl financial crimes, or hacking – there could be some oligarchs who stand to go to jail (or never step foot in US again). https://t.co/RL8uDO8Bs6 — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) December 17, 2017

History, corrected

Activist and data scientist Samuel Singyangwe investigates the story behind a road sign that mangles and obscures an all-but-erased historical event.

This is how the largest slave rebellion in the history of colonial America is commemorated. Here's the *real* story. (1/x) pic.twitter.com/NIhNam4icJ — Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) August 16, 2017

The meta thread

UK-based developer Terance Eden presents a visualization of Twitter threads and calls them “beautiful.”

THREAD! This is what Twitter threads *actually* look like. They're not linear conversations, they're branching organic trees. pic.twitter.com/gr4b0cCV4v — ꧁Terence Eden꧂ ⏻ (@edent) March 2, 2017

Kindness when Twitter needed it

Comedian Kumail Nanjiani warms hearts with a nostalgic story about his first encounter and “real moment” with Rian Johnson, director of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

THREAD: I know y'all don't need another reason to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but I'm gonna give you one more. This is a story about its director, @rianjohnson, & why he's awesome. In 2012, before Silicon Valley, I got a job doing interviews on the red carpet at Comic Con. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 12, 2017

A point-by-point comparison between reality and art

Politico writer Dan Diamond compared the Trump administration’s attempt to overhaul Obamacare with one episode of the television comedy Arrested Development, in what Quartz’s Adam Epstein called a thread for the ages.

1. That time a novice chief executive made a foolhardy promise, his erstwhile allies rushed to get it done—and it all fell apart in the end. — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) March 24, 2017

An emotional appeal for health care as a basic right

One month later, the GOP health care bill was inspiring heartfelt pleas for a more humane approach to treating illness, including this one from Eric Meyer, a father in Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

This is my daughter Rebecca in 2013. She was 5¼ years old when I took this, and less than three days later, she almost died on an ER bed. pic.twitter.com/usipeEzzAL — Eric Meyer (@meyerweb) June 26, 2017

The political fact-checking thread

The only thing wrong with Toronto Star reporter Daniel Dale’s threads on Donald Trump is that they’re sometimes too short.

Here is a thread about Donald Trump getting hilariously lost in his own lying. 1/ — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 23, 2017

Trump again says he's cut the estate tax "for the farmers." Again: less than 1% of people paying the estate tax are farmers. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 20, 2017

ICYMI

Finally, a couple of late-breaking threads that deserve a shoutout.

Editor and journalist Heidi Moore wrote a viral-worthy thread on harassment in the newsroom earlier this week. Posted on December 24th, its chances of reaching the audience it deserves were slim.

I'm obviously passionate about newsroom culture and making room for women to speak, so it's sad to see how many are still being silenced. — Heidi N Moore (@moorehn) December 24, 2017

Finally, Yair Rosenberg, a writer and editor at Tablet magazine, pulled back the curtain on his people’s plan for world domination.