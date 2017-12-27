For China, Christmas is the best time of year to put human-rights activists on trial

Not only is China is not a big fan of Christmas, but the holiday season appears to be the perfect time for authorities to put human-rights activists on trial.

Yesterday (Dec. 26), a Chinese court sentenced activist Wu Gan to eight years in prison on charges of subverting state power. Better known by his online alias of “Super Vulgar Butcher,” Wu routinely campaigned on sensitive issues relating to government abuse of power, both online and offline through eye-catching street protests. The same day, rights lawyer Xie Yang was also tried, but not punished, after he earlier pleaded guilty to subversion charges.

Both Wu and Xie were arrested months before an unprecedented crackdown on human-rights lawyers and defenders in 2015 that saw hundreds of people questioned or detained nationwide over a few weeks.

Scheduling the trials during the holiday season wasn’t a coincidence. “China has a history of engaging in politically motivated actions against well-known activists during the Christmas holidays,” Amnesty International’s China researcher Patrick Poon said in a statement condemning Wu and Xie’s trials. “Carrying out unfair trials and politicised sentencing of human rights defenders at the very time when diplomats, journalists, international observers and the general public are less likely to be able to respond reeks of a cynical political calculation.”

Below is a list of some of the activists China has tried or arrested around the Christmas period in the past: