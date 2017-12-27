Amazon wants you to know it sold a ton over the holidays—but not how much

Over the holidays, Amazon customers bought Echo devices, called their parents with Alexa, used the voice-assistant to find chocolate chip cookie and Martini recipes, listened to Michael Bublé on Amazon Music, and watched Elf on Prime Video.

The online-retail giant wants you to know it was intimately involved in myriad elements of your holidays in 2017, but not specifically how much of anything was sold, or how much money it made during the world’s biggest shopping season.

It released an eight-page press release this week of all the ways customers interacted with it from Thanksgiving through Christmas.

We know the Echo Dot was the best-selling item on Amazon, “with millions sold.” We know shopping on the Amazon App increased nearly 70% globally this holiday season. And that four million people signed up for a Prime free trials or began paid memberships within a single week. But, we don’t even know how many people have Prime overall, because Amazon has never revealed that information. Estimates place it around 80 million.

The tech company, like others including Netflix and Spotify, releases the figures that benefit it, in the way it sees fit. For actual sales numbers, which don’t usually detail specific items, there’s Amazon’s annual filing, which is expected in January.

The holiday season was thought to have been good to US retailers overall this year. Retail sales grew at a pace not seen since 2011. Sales rose 4.9% year-over-year from Nov. 1 through Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve), compared with a 3.7% boost during the period a year earlier, Quartz previously reported, citing Mastercard SpendingPulse data.

E-commerce—Amazon’s forte—drove those gains with an 18.1% rise.

Despite their reticence, Amazon did offer stats of dubious importance to hint at how well the holidays went: