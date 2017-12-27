Obama felt “serenity” during Trump’s “American carnage” inauguration speech

No matter your political stripes, president Donald Trump’s “American carnage” inauguration speech wasn’t a cheery watch. The new president raged:

Mothers and children trapped in poverty in our inner cities, rusted out factories scattered like tombstones across the landscape of our nation, an education system flush with cash but which leaves our young and beautiful students deprived of all knowledge. And the crime, and the gangs, and the drugs that have stolen too many lives and robbed our country of so much unrealized potential.

As liberal America watched in horror, there was one person sitting peacefully, however. Perhaps the person you’d expect to be most perturbed: now ex-president Barack Obama.

In a BBC interview today (Dec. 27), Obama told Britain’s prince Harry that he felt “serenity” as he sat in the audience in Washington, D.C.’s Mall.

“The first thing that went through my mind was sitting across from Michelle, how thankful I was that she had been my partner through that whole process,” he said.

There was a “satisfying feeling that was mixed with all the work that was still undone,” he said, before adding he had “concerns about how the country moved forward.”