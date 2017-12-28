People are using PornHub to stream “Hamilton” and “Zootopia”

There’s more on PornHub than pornography.

People are using the streaming-video site—a sort of YouTube for pornography where users can upload and watch adult videos—to stream pirated copies of high-profile titles like the Broadway musical Hamilton and Disney’s animated movie Zootopia. Where YouTube has been fighting for years to keep pornography off its site, PornHub now finds itself in the position of having to purge its platform of videos that are decidedly safe for work.

The full, 75-minute first act of the historical, Tony Award-winning play, Hamilton—with its original cast, including creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda—is on PornHub, one Twitter user discovered. As the most sought after ticket in town, the play just set a new high-water mark (paywall) for Broadway after taking in $3.8 million at the box office for the week ending Dec. 24.

Somebody posted the entire first act of Hamilton, with original broadway cast, to PornHub with the title REVOLUTIONARY TWINKS HAVE HISTORICAL FUN because every day, we drift further from God’s light pic.twitter.com/5324sUXflz — Elizabeth Sampat (@twoscooters) December 26, 2017

The clip that was first spotted appears to have been taken down, but another remains under the name “Revolutionary Boys Get Dirty on American Politics Part 1.” It had 3,590 views, at the time of this writing.

The romantic comedy The Big Sick, which is being called one of the best movies of 2017, was also on PornHub. Filmmaker and comedian Kumail Nanjiani noticed his film was circulating the platform and urged anyone who did not have Amazon Prime, where the film is streaming, to watch it on PornHub on Christmas Eve. The folks at PornHub made quick work of removing that copy, as well.

Oh no. Oh. Oh no. I didn’t mean it should be removed! Enjoy your Christmas! You’ve brought joy to so many people! You deserve this break! https://t.co/66VrTD5l32 — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 25, 2017

Nevertheless, Quartz found plenty of other family-friendly full-length features like the classic Back to the Future and animated children’s films like Cars 2, The Emoji Movie, and Zootopia, (under the name, “Hot Animal Action,”) on the site. (Warning: Do not watch any of these copies with children present. The movies are kid-friendly, but they are surrounded by lewd ads and videos.)

There are also steamy scenes from TV shows like Game of Thrones and movies like Revolutionary Road on the site. Those at least make some sense, unlike the PG-rated titles above.

The trend has gone on for some time; Gizmodo reported in March that copies of major movies like Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rogue One, Moana, Bad Santa 2, Dr. Strange, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Step Brothers were spotted on PornHub by users on Reddit.

PornHub did not immediately return Quartz’s request for comment. It said in March that, like other sites that allow users to upload videos, it complies with US copyright law takedown orders.

Read next: The eclipse was so impressive, Americans stopped watching Netflix and porn