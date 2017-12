A frigid arctic cold front bringing record cold temperature has blanketed the northern Unites States this week. Erie, Pennsylvania has been hit with more than 5 feet of snow since Christmas, a record accumulation, even for a city accustomed to heaps of “lake effect” snowfall.

As of today (Dec. 28) the snow has ceased, and the digging out has begun.

Digging out a path to the house after the record snowfall in Erie on Dec. 26. (Instagram/@DANIELLESOFANCY via Reuters)

A walk north on Pine Ave as more snow falls in Erie on Dec. 27. (Reuters/Robert Frank)

Navigating State Street in Erie, after a record snowfall on Dec. 26. (Instagram/@BLJEFFERYS via Reuters)

Thomas Berry removes snow from the sidewalk in front of his home in Erie on Dec. 27. (Reuters/Robert Frank)

More than one roof could hold in Erie. (Reuters/Robert Frank)

A plea from the Brevillier Village Episcopal Community in Erie. (Reuters/Robert Frank)

A place to rest after the record snowfall in Erie on Dec. 26. (Twitter/@TECHWORX_IO via Reuters)

Few took to the snow-covered streets of Erie. (Reuters/Robert Frank)

Check out this amazing shot of the epic lake-effect snow band over Lake Erie on Christmas Day. Thanks for sharing Robert Yates. #Snowmageddon pic.twitter.com/iPWHLni88X — David Wolter (@DavidWolter1) December 28, 2017