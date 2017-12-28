After alleging election fraud, Roy Moore is told “it’s time to move on”

It’s been two and a half weeks since Doug Jones beat out Roy Moore in Alabama’s special election—a surprise victory marking the first time the state has elected a Democrat to the US Senate in 25 years.

Still, Moore—who had Trump’s backing despite being dogged on the campaign trail by allegations of molesting underaged girls—refused to concede, and filed a lawsuit Wednesday (Dec. 27) evening requesting a new election, alleging irregularities and election fraud.

His request was denied, and on Thursday (Dec. 28), Alabama’s governor, attorney general, and secretary of state—all of whom are Republicans—went ahead and certified the election results (paywall), officially declaring Jones the victor in the special election. With more than 1.3 million votes cast, Jones won by 21,924 votes, after accounting for late-counted provisional and military ballots.

“The election is over, it’s time to move on,” said Sam Coleman, a spokesman for Jones.

Jones will occupy the seat vacated by attorney general Jeff Sessions. After he is sworn in on Jan. 3, Republicans will have a narrower advantage in the Senate, with 51 seats to Democrats’ 49.