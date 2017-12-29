A Hong Kong apartment has been built inside a water pipe

Check out the OPod, a tiny apartment built inside a concrete water pipe. The goal with it is simple, says architect James Law: to utilize “leftover space” between buildings in Hong Kong, a city with limited land and a constant housing shortage.

It’s not the first attempt in Hong Kong to find housing solutions in unconventional spaces. A firm called Markbox, for example, has been turning shipping containers into tiny apartments.

The city has not yet legalized either kind of housing, but it’s open, it says, to exploring such alternatives. Given the sky-high rents in Hong Kong, many residents would, no doubt, be open to the idea of living in them.

