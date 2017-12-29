INFERNO

Photos: Scenes of devastation after Mumbai’s deadly restaurant fire

A fire ripped through two upscale rooftop restaurants in Mumbai today (Dec. 29), killing at least 15 people, the Associated Press reports. The blaze was within the Kamala Mills complex, a commercial development built in a refurbished textile building in the trendy Lower Parel neighborhood.

The restaurants, 1Above and Mojo, have a history of disregarding safety and construction regulations, the Hindustan Times reports. Images taken after the fire show the rooftop area completely gutted, with only the remains of the bar, charred furniture and beams remaining.

Fire rages at a multi-storey building in Mumbai, India
Fire rages at a multi-story building in Mumbai, India, in this image taken from a social media video on Dec. 29. (Poonam Burde/via Reuters)
APTOPIX India Building Fire
People watch as a huge fire engulfs a rooftop in Mumbai, India. (AP Photo/Emmanual Yogini)
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a restaurant in Mumbai
Firefighters try to extinguish the fire. (Reuters)
Firemen inspect the debris after a fire at a restaurant in Mumbai
Firefighters inspect the debris after the deadly blaze in Mumbai. (Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)
At least 14 dead in fire in Mumbai
Indian fire brigade and police personnel inspect the burned building in Mumbai. (EPA)
APTOPIX India Building Fire
A police officer takes photos of one of the damaged restaurants in Mumbai. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
India Building Fire
A view of the fire-damaged rooftop restaurant in Mumbai. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
A fire fighter rests amidst debris at a restaurant destroyed in a fire in Mumbai
A firefighter rests amidst the debris at a restaurant destroyed in a fire in Mumbai. (Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)
Fire fighters inspect the restaurants destroyed in a fire in Mumbai
Firefighters inspect the restaurants destroyed in a fire in Mumbai. (Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)
A general view of the restaurants destroyed in a fire in Mumbai
The scale of the destrcuction is visible in this general view of the restaurants destroyed in Mumbai. (Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)
