A fire ripped through two upscale rooftop restaurants in Mumbai today (Dec. 29), killing at least 15 people, the Associated Press reports. The blaze was within the Kamala Mills complex, a commercial development built in a refurbished textile building in the trendy Lower Parel neighborhood.
The restaurants, 1Above and Mojo, have a history of disregarding safety and construction regulations, the Hindustan Times reports. Images taken after the fire show the rooftop area completely gutted, with only the remains of the bar, charred furniture and beams remaining.