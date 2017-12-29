A fire ripped through two upscale rooftop restaurants in Mumbai today (Dec. 29), killing at least 15 people, the Associated Press reports. The blaze was within the Kamala Mills complex, a commercial development built in a refurbished textile building in the trendy Lower Parel neighborhood.

The restaurants, 1Above and Mojo, have a history of disregarding safety and construction regulations, the Hindustan Times reports. Images taken after the fire show the rooftop area completely gutted, with only the remains of the bar, charred furniture and beams remaining.

Fire rages at a multi-story building in Mumbai, India, in this image taken from a social media video on Dec. 29. (Poonam Burde/via Reuters)

People watch as a huge fire engulfs a rooftop in Mumbai, India. (AP Photo/Emmanual Yogini)

Firefighters try to extinguish the fire. (Reuters)

Firefighters inspect the debris after the deadly blaze in Mumbai. (Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)

Indian fire brigade and police personnel inspect the burned building in Mumbai. (EPA)

A police officer takes photos of one of the damaged restaurants in Mumbai. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

A view of the fire-damaged rooftop restaurant in Mumbai. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

A firefighter rests amidst the debris at a restaurant destroyed in a fire in Mumbai. (Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)

Firefighters inspect the restaurants destroyed in a fire in Mumbai. (Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)