Drone photography diehards pick their favorite shots of 2017

Drones have allowed photographers to explore perspectives previously only available to those with access to airplanes and helicopters. Their relative ease of use and increasingly cheaper costs have revolutionized photography for professionals and amateurs alike.
Drone photo-sharing site Dronestagram has released their favorite images of the year, selected by the site’s moderators. The selections showcase a diverse range of locations and subjects including a leaping polar bear in Arctic Canada, a sweeping waterfall in Iceland, and window washers hanging off a Moscow skyscraper.