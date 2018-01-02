What the rest of the world has been able to see of Iran’s protests so far

Iranians took to the streets in several cities this week, in demonstrations that led to hundreds of arrests and at least a dozen deaths. Their outrage has been attributed to the rising cost of living in Iran and the toll of economic sanctions.
Just like the “Green Revolution” protests in 2009, this winter’s mass demonstrations have prompted the government to restrict social media, a crucial outlet for citizens in a country where the press is already tightly controlled. As of Tuesday morning (Jan. 2), very few images of the protests were available to view through traditional wire services. However, a handful of verifiable social media images, photos from anonymous photographers and video stills from state television offer a glimpse at Iran’s dramatic unrest.