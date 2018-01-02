What the rest of the world has been able to see of Iran’s protests so far

Iranians took to the streets in several cities this week, in demonstrations that led to hundreds of arrests and at least a dozen deaths. Their outrage has been attributed to the rising cost of living in Iran and the toll of economic sanctions.

Just like the “Green Revolution” protests in 2009, this winter’s mass demonstrations have prompted the government to restrict social media, a crucial outlet for citizens in a country where the press is already tightly controlled. As of Tuesday morning (Jan. 2), very few images of the protests were available to view through traditional wire services. However, a handful of verifiable social media images, photos from anonymous photographers and video stills from state television offer a glimpse at Iran’s dramatic unrest.

A university student attends a protest inside Tehran University while a smoke grenade is thrown by anti-riot Iranian police, in Tehran, Iran on Dec. 30. (AP Photo)

Iranian students clash with riot police during an anti-government protest around the University of Tehran on Dec. 30. (EPA)

Iranian students clash with riot police during an anti-government protest around the University of Tehran, on Dec. 30. (EPA)

University students attend a protest inside Tehran University while anti-riot Iranian police prevent them to join other protestors, in Tehran, Iran. (EPA)

Iranian anti-riot police prevent university students to join other protesters over Iran weak economy, in Tehran on Dec. 30. (Anonymous via AP Photo)

Demonstrators attend a protest over Iran’s weak economy, in Tehran, Iran on Dec. 30. (Anonymous via AP Photo)

Demonstrators gather to protest in Tehran on Dec. 30. (Anonymous via AP Photo)

Deomontrations in Tehran on Dec. 30. (Social media via Reuters)

People protest in Tehran on Dec. 30. (Social media via Reuters)

People stand near a burning car in Tuyserkan, Hamadan Province, Iranin this still image taken from video Dec. 31. (RINN/ReutersTV via Reuters)

A building on fire is seen in Dorud, Iran, in this still image taken from video Dec. 31. (RINN/ReutersTV via Reuters)

Protesters are seen on street in Alborz Province, Iran, in this still image taken from video on Dec. 31. (RINN/ReutersTV via Reuters)