BLACKOUT

What the rest of the world has been able to see of Iran’s protests so far

Written by
Anti-government protest in Iran
A glimpse of protest. (EPA)
Written by

Iranians took to the streets in several cities this week, in demonstrations that led to hundreds of arrests and at least a dozen deaths. Their outrage has been attributed to the rising cost of living in Iran and the toll of economic sanctions.

Just like the “Green Revolution” protests in 2009, this winter’s mass demonstrations have prompted the government to restrict social media, a crucial outlet for citizens in a country where the press is already tightly controlled. As of Tuesday morning (Jan. 2), very few images of the protests were available to view through traditional wire services. However, a handful of verifiable social media images, photos from anonymous photographers and video stills from state television offer a glimpse at Iran’s dramatic unrest.

Iran Protest
A university student attends a protest inside Tehran University while a smoke grenade is thrown by anti-riot Iranian police, in Tehran, Iran on Dec. 30. (AP Photo)
Anti-government protest in Iran
Iranian students clash with riot police during an anti-government protest around the University of Tehran on Dec. 30. (EPA)
Anti-government protest in Iran
Iranian students clash with riot police during an anti-government protest around the University of Tehran, on Dec. 30. (EPA)
Iran Protests The Journalist and The App
University students attend a protest inside Tehran University while anti-riot Iranian police prevent them to join other protestors, in Tehran, Iran. (EPA)
Iran Protest
Iranian anti-riot police prevent university students to join other protesters over Iran weak economy, in Tehran on Dec. 30. (Anonymous via AP Photo)

Iran Protest
Demonstrators attend a protest over Iran’s weak economy, in Tehran, Iran on Dec. 30. (Anonymous via AP Photo)
Iran Protest
Demonstrators gather to protest in Tehran on Dec. 30. (Anonymous via AP Photo)
People protest in Tehran
Deomontrations in Tehran on Dec. 30. (Social media via Reuters)
People protest in Tehran
People protest in Tehran on Dec. 30. (Social media via Reuters)
People stand near a burning car in Tuyserkan
People stand near a burning car in Tuyserkan, Hamadan Province, Iranin this still image taken from video Dec. 31. (RINN/ReutersTV via Reuters)
Still image taken from video showing a building on fire in Dorud
A building on fire is seen in Dorud, Iran, in this still image taken from video Dec. 31. (RINN/ReutersTV via Reuters)
Protesters are seen on street in Alborz Province
Protesters are seen on street in Alborz Province, Iran, in this still image taken from video on Dec. 31. (RINN/ReutersTV via Reuters)
People protest near the university of Tehran
People protest near the University of Tehran on Dec. 30 in this picture obtained from social media. (Social media via Reuters)
home our picks popular latest obsessions search