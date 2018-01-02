It’s so cold in the US that sharks are freezing to death

From coast to coast, the US is in a deep freeze.

A shot of bitter, arctic air has brought record low temperatures and sub-zero wind chill. The arctic front will continue at least through the end of the week, shattering cold records across North America in what meteorologists are calling an “arctic outbreak.”

Though 2017 was the second hottest year on record (and the hottest without an El Niño), the year ended with record lows and sub-zero wind chill. Meteorologists in Embarrass, Minnesota recorded a mind-blowing -45°F without the wind chill. Even in south Texas it feels like -10°F in some places. At least five deaths are being blamed on the cold.

It’s so cold, sharks are washing up on beaches

In Massachusetts, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy found three thresher sharks washed up in Cape Cod, “stranded due to cold shock,” which can cause cardiac arrest in animals.

The conservancy collected tissue samples from the sharks that will be examined “once they thaw.”

“We hauled the shark off the beach and it is currently thawing at NOAA Fisheries Service to be dissected later,” the group wrote on Facebook about the latest shark discovery. “A true sharkcicle!”

It’s so cold, Niagara Falls has frozen over

Niagra Falls normally has 681,750 gallons of water pouring over its edge each second. With temperatures around -11°, the flow has been on its way to a total freeze.

The frozen beauty of #NiagaraFalls in winter, is the #EveryDayAPhoto by @SharonCantillon. Find other photos in our gallery here: https://t.co/2aenOyZiNn pic.twitter.com/hJBCaKeiEe — Buffalo News photo (@BNphotographers) December 31, 2017

Officials say that Falls could be completely frozen by the end of the month if temperatures stay where they are.

It’s so cold, road salt is useless

Road salts work because dissolved salt gives water a lower freezing point. If you add salt to ice, it starts a cycle of that first dissolves any liquid on top, lowering its freezing point below that of the ice. The ice in contact with salty water then melts, which dissolves more salt.

Water mixed with salt has a freezing point of about 0°F, so road salt is only somewhat effective at temperatures below 20—and won’t melt ice at all if the temperature is below zero.

It’s so cold, Canada is colder than Mars

On Dec. 27, the temperature on Mars reached about -20°F. In Saskatoon, Canada the temperature was -45°F. Ottawa, Montreal, Toronto, and Calgary are experiencing colder temperatures (with wind chill) than daytime Mars, though at night, the temperature on the red planet plunges to below -100°F.

It’s so cold in Canada that electric poles are snapping in Nova Scotia, windows are breaking spontaneously, most ice skating has been canceled, and even Toronto’s famous polar bear plunge was postponed for the first time in 13 years.

It’s so cold, Chicago set a New Year’s record

Chicago experienced its coldest recorded daytime high on New Year’s Day.

So far the temperature made it to 1ºF in Chicago on January 1st, 2018. That's the coldest New Year's daytime high since record keeping in 1872. Previous was 5ºF (1969) 🌡️ — Ryan Maue | weather.us (@RyanMaue) January 1, 2018

It’s so cold, Boston broke a century-old record

The city of Boston is used to cold winters, but today (Jan. 2) was the seventh straight day of temperatures at or below 20°F, a streak that hasn’t been seen for 100 years according to WCVB meteorologist Cindy Fitzgibbon.

It’s so cold, water freezes mid-air

One good thing about sub-zero temperatures—you can make your own snow:

It’s so cold, bubbles shatter when they pop

Homemade snow is cool, and tiny, beautiful snow globes are cooler. Many Twitter users are posting videos of bubbles freezing into crystal balls:

More freezing of bubbles. Now, better lighting and corn syrup has been added to my mixture of dish soap and salt (had to wait for Sobeys to open 😉)@PrairieChasers @PhotoEdCANADA pic.twitter.com/batEJwiXWW — Chris Ratzlaff (@ratzlaff) December 26, 2017

Katy Hallgren of Michigan tested out sub-zero bubble popping and captured the footage on Instagram:

It’s so cold, a zoo had to bring the penguins inside

In Canada, it’s so frigid that even animals who are accustomed to polar temperatures are cold. The Calgary Zoo in Alberta had to bring its 51 penguins indoors.

Zoo regulations dictate that the penguins are brought inside if temperatures fall below -13° F (-25°C). Temperatures averaged -19°F in recent days, and with wind chill, it has felt more like -40°F.

“It’s not necessarily that it’s too cold for them,” Calgary Zoo’s Malu Celli told The Globe and Mail. “I believe that physiologically, they can withstand colder weather than what we have here, but these are not wild birds.”

It’s so cold, the nation’s “icebox” set a record

According to the National Weather Service, International Falls, Minnesota, known as the “Icebox of the Nation,” set a new low-temperature record of -37°F, breaking the old record of -32°F set in 1924.

UPDATE…International Falls trimmed another degree off their low temperature from this morning. Between 6 AM and noon the temperature dipped to -37° F! Brrr. #MNwx #Cold https://t.co/PRlift5IWT — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) December 27, 2017

It’s so cold, the NWS issued a winter-storm watch in the Southeast

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a winter-storm watch for southern Georgia and northern Florida for the first time in four years.

Days since last Winter Storm Watch issued from NWS office. h/t @HeatherZWeather pic.twitter.com/iln2cQLPdn — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) January 2, 2018

The NWS has issued wind-chill warnings from Texas up to Canada, and from Montana to Maine.

Only California, Nevada, Florida, Arizona, and Hawaii had forecasted highs above freezing today.

Daytime high temperatures Tuesday (January 2, 2018) are incredibly cold across the Lower 48 … only 4 states will NOT have a sub-freezing high temperature somewhere (CA, NV, AZ, FL) pic.twitter.com/uMfgE5Q5dz — Ryan Maue | weather.us (@RyanMaue) January 2, 2018

And the big chill is not going away any time soon: All 48 continental US states are expected to experience temperatures below freezing tomorrow (Jan. 3).

All states of Lower 48 will see at least freezing temperatures on Wednesday morning (January 3, 2018) includes about 90% of the real-estate within the U.S. borders. 208 million population mainly b/c California and Florida escape the freezing cold 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/FqGsSi1r33 — Ryan Maue | weather.us (@RyanMaue) January 2, 2018

Another shot of arctic air is expected to blast across the Midwest, South, and East later this week, so the “arctic outbreak” is far from over.

