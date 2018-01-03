A massive winter storm that will “in many ways resemble a hurricane” is expected to hit the East Coast of the US, bringing heavy snow and some of the coldest temperatures in more than a century.

Weather experts predict it will become a “bomb cyclone” because the system’s pressure is expected to fall very rapidly and create one of the most intense winter storms the US has seen in decades.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued winter-storm watches in warnings for the entire East Coast, from Florida to Maine, with the impact to be felt tonight (Jan. 3) and tomorrow.

What makes a bomb cyclone so powerful?

A bomb cyclone forms as a result of bombogenesis, also called explosive cyclogenesis, which describes how the pressure in a cyclone quickly falls, dropping at least 24 millibars of atmospheric pressure in 24 hours. Pressure drops when a mass of cold air collides with a warm-air mass, typically over ocean water. The quicker and more significant the drop in pressure, the more powerful the storm.

All day Thursday meteorologists are going to be glued to the new GOES-East satellite watching a truly amazing extratopical "bomb" cyclone off New England coast. It will be massive — fill up entire Western Atlantic off U.S. East Coast. Pressure as low as Sandy & hurricane winds pic.twitter.com/6M4S3y75wT — Ryan Maue | weather.us (@RyanMaue) January 2, 2018

Animation of low-level wind speed showing the development of the massive circulation of Nor'easter "bomb" from Wed to Fri. The storm really kicks into gear off the Carolinas w/large area of very strong winds along southern flank of "eye-like" feature or low center. @weatherdotus pic.twitter.com/kfyn4KnTCm — Ryan Maue | weather.us (@RyanMaue) January 2, 2018

The NWS expects the storm to hit the southeastern coast tonight, bringing snow and freezing rain. It will intensify as it moves northeast, turn to all snow over the southern mid-Atlantic states by Thursday morning, and move up the coast into New England.

“Blizzard conditions are possible across portions of eastern New England late Thursday,” according to the most recent NWS update.

Major cities like Washington DC, Philadelphia, and New York City should escape the worst of the snowfall if the storm stays on its current path. Coastal areas like Atlantic City, New Jersey and New York’s Long Island could get up to six inches.

There are already reports of icy roads in Florida and Georgia. Forecasters expect blizzard conditions in Boston, Massachusetts (and in all of Maine and New Hampshire), freezing rain in Charleston, South Carolina, southern Georgia and northern Florida, where some snow has fallen.

Snow in the Sunshine State? You better believe it. Deep freeze in the southern U.S. brings snow to Tallahassee, #Florida. https://t.co/U3ScqbUeP8 pic.twitter.com/o1XHUoNhpt — AP South U.S. Region (@APSouthRegion) January 3, 2018

How long will the cold last?

Another shot of Arctic air will also blast through the mid-Atlantic and northeast on Friday and Saturday, keeping temperatures 20 – 40 degrees below normal. Temperatures in Boston are forecast to be colder than Fairbanks, Alaska.

Arctic air mass will remain entrenched over the eastern two thirds of the country through the end of the week. Very cold temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills expected. — NWS (@NWS) January 3, 2018

Meteorologists predict the cold will be more intense than anything we’ve experienced during this already-extreme cold snap. Many cities have been setting daily cold records this week, but forecasters expect Grayson will shatter all-time cold records. Boston could see its coldest week in 100 years, with sub-zero temperatures throughout the weekend.

The good news is there’s some relief in sight: temperatures in the US are expected to warm up by next week to the balmy mid-30s Farenheit.

