Amazon rolled out its Prime Video subscription service to most of the world about a year ago. It’s learned a thing or two about how the world watches video since.

It turns out, Austrians stream a lot of TV shows and movies. Vienna had the highest number of streaming hours per customer among the top 50 cities with the highest number of Amazon Prime Video viewers, the company said, citing the city’s “sophisticated taste in art, architecture, and food.”

Austrians weren’t just watching the prestige TV and heady dramas that were abuzz in 2017. They really liked to laugh, Amazon found. Comedies were more popular among viewers in Vienna than anywhere else in the world, based on the average viewing hours per capita for Amazon Prime.

People in Tokyo, Japan watched dramas more than anywhere else; folks in London, England gravitated toward fantasies; Oldenburgh, Germany was the capital for kids content; and Austin, Texas was wrapped up mysteries. The US city also had the highest number of streaming hours per customer overall of any American city.

What are all these folks watching? Amazon said the top TV shows and movies on Prime globally in 2017 were:

Series

The first season of the car show The Grand Tour

The crime drama Sneaky Pete

The first two seasons of the dystopian series The Man in the High Castle

The Tick

Movies

Daddy’s Home

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Iron Man

Dirty Grandpa

Whisky Tango Foxtrot

