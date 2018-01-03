The eastern US is so cold it’s snowing in Florida

Large portions of the United States continue to freeze under a massive cold front that has brought temperatures to record lows. Snow is on the horizon for many areas throughout the eastern US, as a “bomb cyclone” inches closer to the coast.

Even Tallahassee, the capital of Florida, witnessed its first snowfall in 28 years.

It’s snowing in Tallahassee! As exciting as this is, please use extreme caution if you are driving & don’t expose yourself to the cold for too long without proper gear. #SunshineState #SnowDay #WinterIsHere pic.twitter.com/QVnnCTWQ5E — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) January 3, 2018

#BREAKING NEWS: A large portion of I-10 in Tallahassee, Florida is closed to traffic due to icy conditions. pic.twitter.com/lds5fZR1r9 — Weather Center HQ (@WeatherCenterHQ) January 3, 2018

The dusting, combined with a mix of flurries and freezing rain, resulted in just about an inch of accumulation. A pittance compared with the forecasts in the US northeast but significant in a part of the country where the average January temperature typically hovers above 60°F.

On social media, Floridians shared their own experiences with this flirtation with winter weather.

Snow on the FSU campus. pic.twitter.com/QkspxsN6Od — Parks Camp (@wxnole) January 3, 2018