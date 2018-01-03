The eastern US is so cold it’s snowing in Florida

Large portions of the United States continue to freeze under a massive cold front that has brought temperatures to record lows. Snow is on the horizon for many areas throughout the eastern US, as a “bomb cyclone” inches closer to the coast.
Even Tallahassee, the capital of Florida, witnessed its first snowfall in 28 years.
The dusting, combined with a mix of flurries and freezing rain, resulted in just about an inch of accumulation. A pittance compared with the forecasts in the US northeast but significant in a part of the country where the average January temperature typically hovers above 60°F.
On social media, Floridians shared their own experiences with this flirtation with winter weather.