Mark Zuckerberg’s 2018 self-improvement project is fixing Facebook

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced his self-improvement project for 2018, and it’s not becoming his own butcher or learning Mandarin. He wants to fix his own company.

In a post on the platform, he wrote that 2018 feels like 2009, when the economy was in a deep, dark hole, and Facebook was not yet profitable. “It was a serious year, and I wore a tie every day as a reminder.” Eight years later, following a tough year for the company, at least in terms of its image, he wrote:

The world feels anxious and divided, and Facebook has a lot of work to do — whether it’s protecting our community from abuse and hate, defending against interference by nation states, or making sure that time spent on Facebook is time well spent.

His admitted that focusing on fixing these issues may “not seem like a personal challenge on its face,” but that he will learn more by focusing on them than by taking on a separate endeavor, such as his 2017 project, a tour around the US.

“These issues touch on questions of history, civics, political philosophy, media, government, and of course technology.”

Here’s the full post: