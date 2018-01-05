Photos: The eastern US is frozen over, with colder temperatures on the way

COLD AND COLDER

A woman struggles across a snow-covered 145th Street in upper Manhattan during a snowstorm in New York City
Now, the bigger chill. (Reuters/Mike Segar)
As cities across the northeastern US dig out from heavy snow, temperatures are plunging to 20 to 30 degrees below the average, thanks to the polar vortex. With the wind chill, it can feel more like -10°F (about -23 °C) in some areas.

Fueled by frigid arctic air and powerful winds, this week’s “bomb cyclone” brought more than a foot of snow in parts of New York City. Around New England, snow accumulated at the rate of 3 inches per hour, reports NBC News. Airports in New York were closed for the day and hundreds of flights were canceled in Boston.

The snow and wind also brought flooding, car accidents and power outages.

 

APTOPIX Winter Weather New Jersey
A group of men help a motorist stuck in the snow near the Asbury Park, New Jersey boardwalk Jan. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Winter Weather New York City
Little traffic was seen even on 42nd Street in midtown Manhattan on Jan. 4. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Stranded travelers wait in the Delta Airlines terminal at LaGuardia Airport during Storm Grayson in New York City
Stranded travelers wait in the Delta Airlines terminal at LaGuardia Airport in New York on Jan. 4. (Reuters/Mike Segar)
A woman watches as ocean waves overtop the seawall during a winter snow storm in the Boston suburb of Lynn
A woman watches ocean waves overtop the seawall in the Boston suburb of Lynn, Massachusetts on Jan. 4. (Reuters/Brian Snyder)
Winter Weather Boston
A Boston firefighter wades through flood waters from Boston Harbor on Long Wharf in Boston. ((AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Winter Weather New Jersey
Firefighters extinguish a vehicle fire in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Winter Weather
Front loaders dump snow into a melter while clearing LaGuardia Airport on Jan. 4. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Southern snowfall in Charleston, South Carolina, USA
A photo from the College of Charleston Jan. 4. shows a rare snowfall on the campus in South Carolina. (EPA/College of Charleston/Mike Ledford)
Winter storm in New York
Pedestrians brave the wind and snow in New York City on Jan. 4. (EPA/Alba Vigaray)
Winter Storm in New York
A girl runs through the snow and wind as she crosses the Brooklyn Bridge on Jan 4. (EPA/Justin Lane)
Winter storm hits New England
Snow plows work to keep ahead of the rapidly falling snow in Norfolk, Massachusettes. (EPA/Matt Campbell)
North East Snow Storm
A pedestrian walks along the Revere Beach Boulevard in Revere, Massachusetts on Jan. 4. (EPA/CJ Gunther)
Da Thi Hoang and Searidang Pa wait at Logan Airport during a winter snow storm in Boston
Da Thi Hoang and Searidang Pa wait at Logan International Airport in Boston after flying in from Los Angeles only to find their bus to Middlebury, Vermont was canceled. (Reuters/Brian Snyder)
Men struggle against wind and snow as they push a shopping cart across 125th street in upper Manhattan during a snowstorm in New York City
Men struggle against wind and snow as they push a shopping cart across 125th Street in Manhattan on Jan. 4. (Reuters/Mike Segar)
