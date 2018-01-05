Photos: The eastern US is frozen over, with colder temperatures on the way

As cities across the northeastern US dig out from heavy snow, temperatures are plunging to 20 to 30 degrees below the average, thanks to the polar vortex. With the wind chill, it can feel more like -10°F (about -23 °C) in some areas.

Fueled by frigid arctic air and powerful winds, this week’s “bomb cyclone” brought more than a foot of snow in parts of New York City. Around New England, snow accumulated at the rate of 3 inches per hour, reports NBC News. Airports in New York were closed for the day and hundreds of flights were canceled in Boston.

The snow and wind also brought flooding, car accidents and power outages.

Newark looks apocalyptic this morning. Fire, ice, wind, smoke all coming together to create disastrous conditions-cars/homes on fire, downed power lines. At least 5 buildings damaged, people stranded in cold. Firefighters trying so hard to control this. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/1NrSem71Rw — Reena Roy (@reenaroy) January 5, 2018

A group of men help a motorist stuck in the snow near the Asbury Park, New Jersey boardwalk Jan. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Little traffic was seen even on 42nd Street in midtown Manhattan on Jan. 4. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Stranded travelers wait in the Delta Airlines terminal at LaGuardia Airport in New York on Jan. 4. (Reuters/Mike Segar)

A woman watches ocean waves overtop the seawall in the Boston suburb of Lynn, Massachusetts on Jan. 4. (Reuters/Brian Snyder)

A Boston firefighter wades through flood waters from Boston Harbor on Long Wharf in Boston. ((AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Firefighters extinguish a vehicle fire in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Front loaders dump snow into a melter while clearing LaGuardia Airport on Jan. 4. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

A photo from the College of Charleston Jan. 4. shows a rare snowfall on the campus in South Carolina. (EPA/College of Charleston/Mike Ledford)

Pedestrians brave the wind and snow in New York City on Jan. 4. (EPA/Alba Vigaray)

A girl runs through the snow and wind as she crosses the Brooklyn Bridge on Jan 4. (EPA/Justin Lane)

Snow plows work to keep ahead of the rapidly falling snow in Norfolk, Massachusettes. (EPA/Matt Campbell)

A pedestrian walks along the Revere Beach Boulevard in Revere, Massachusetts on Jan. 4. (EPA/CJ Gunther)

Da Thi Hoang and Searidang Pa wait at Logan International Airport in Boston after flying in from Los Angeles only to find their bus to Middlebury, Vermont was canceled. (Reuters/Brian Snyder)