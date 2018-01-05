Twitter released a short statement on its blog today (Jan. 5), seemingly in response to calls for the social network to ban Donald Trump for his incendiary posts.

Reaffirming its somewhat unclear terms of service, Twitter said that world leaders are effectively above being blocked from the service because their tweets are “important information people should be able to see and debate.” Such as comparing the size of the button that your deploys your country’s nuclear arsenal to another leader’s button.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

The company said that “no one person’s account drives Twitter’s growth,” although Twitter’s stock price is up about 33%, to $24.32, since Trump was voted into office.

Twitter’s entire statement: