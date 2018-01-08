Garbage-sorting violators in China now risk being punished with a junk credit rating

Failing to sort out your trash could make it harder for you to get a bank loan in China.

The new regulation passed last week in the eastern province of Zhejiang is the latest move by Chinese authorities to incorporate daily misdemeanors into the country’s burgeoning social credit system. “Violators will not only be punished, but also have the infraction recorded in their credit histories” and affect their ability to borrow from banks, reported state news agency Xinhua.

Beijing said in 2014 that it wants to give every citizen a social credit score by 2020, in a bid to tighten social control over its citizens. Chinese tech giants like Alibaba and Tencent, as well as local governments (paywall) have all since gradually developed their own social credit systems to gauge creditworthiness based on a wide range of behaviors.

In Shanghai, which became the first place in China to establish a local social credit system regulation in July, penalties for those with low credit scores (link in Chinese) include higher barriers to getting loans and a greater chance of being rejected for government economic assistance.

Transportation is one area where the social credit system is expanding rapidly. Selling fake train tickets or smoking on trains could lower one’s credit score, which is kept on record by railway authorities for five years, according to national regulation (link in Chinese) published in January 2017. In the southern port city of Shenzhen, local police started linking jaywalkers (link in Chinese) with local social credit systems in March. In Ningbo, a major port and industrial hub in Zhejiang, violations such as ticket evasion on the subway and overdue payment of electric and water bills have also become part of the local social credit system as of July 2016 (paywall).