Oprah Winfrey did more than just stir emotions last night (Jan. 7) at the Golden Globes. Her epic acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award is now also moving markets.

As the Financial Times notes (paywall), Weight Watchers shares have jumped by more than 13% today. The boost comes amid rising speculation that Winfrey could have aspirations for a US presidential run, despite her denial during a backstage interview.

This isn’t the first time that Weight Watchers has been a beneficiary of Winfrey’s clout. Since she revealed her stake in the company in October 2015, its stock has grown nearly 700%.