A power failure sent part of CES into darkness

Of all things to plan for at the annual Consumer Electronics Show, or CES, in Las Vegas, whether it be massive crowds, a deluge of PR pitches, or the latest in internet connected socks, power failure probably isn’t one of them.
That was the reality today as a portion of the Las Vegas Convention Center, the trade show’s location, was shrouded in darkness for more than half an hour. Attendees posted their reactions on social media, observing the irony of the venue hosting the world’s largest electronics convention also losing power.
Plenty of brands, whether at the show or not, pounced on the moment.