A power failure sent part of CES into darkness

Of all things to plan for at the annual Consumer Electronics Show, or CES, in Las Vegas, whether it be massive crowds, a deluge of PR pitches, or the latest in internet connected socks, power failure probably isn’t one of them.

That was the reality today as a portion of the Las Vegas Convention Center, the trade show’s location, was shrouded in darkness for more than half an hour. Attendees posted their reactions on social media, observing the irony of the venue hosting the world’s largest electronics convention also losing power.

this is like the nerdiest refugee camp pic.twitter.com/NNb7IHUIyW — Mike Murphy is at CES (@mcwm) January 10, 2018

Lol at all the phones being held hostage in this charging station that currently has no power and so no way of opening it #ces2018 pic.twitter.com/g7DBLeFDf5 — Mike Murphy is at CES (@mcwm) January 10, 2018

I think #cesblackout may need a bigger breaker too pic.twitter.com/rMkUB4Tzqv — Mike Bentley (@onetmike) January 10, 2018

Surréaliste !! Coupure générale d’électricité dans le plus grand hall du plus gros salon high-tech du monde c’est du jamais vu #ces2018 #CESBLACKOUT pic.twitter.com/enNJ9ntVYR — Nicolas Catard (@NicolasCatard) January 10, 2018

The Las Vegas Convention Centre where the Consumer Electronics Show is being held has been plunged into darkness after a massive blackout. #ces2018 #cesblackout pic.twitter.com/Tde6zyfRQn — Stephen Fenech (@StephenFenech) January 10, 2018

Plenty of brands, whether at the show or not, pounced on the moment.

Power down at #CES2018 good job our new MX500 SSD comes with power-loss protection! #CES pic.twitter.com/G053hH8eoK — Crucial Memory (@CrucialMemory) January 10, 2018