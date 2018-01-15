This new virtual reality system is taking researchers inside microscopic images

Scientists have found a new way to study the incredibly detailed images captured by cutting-edge microscopes: Physically moving through the 3-dimensional scans in virtual reality.

Developed by scientists from the Swiss nonprofit, Wyss Center for Bio and Neuroengineering, and the University of Geneva, it will allow researchers to view brain structures and connections that have never been seen before.

Watch the video above to see the system in action, and get a sense of why it could be a breakthrough in a wide variety of research and in medicine.