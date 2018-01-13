Hawaiians were falsely warned about an imminent missile attack

Hawaiians awoke to a startling message on Saturday morning.

A mobile phone alert went out to residents of the US state after 8am local time that falsely warned a missile attack was imminent. “BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL,” the alert read, based on screenshots posted to social media.

HAWAII – THIS IS A FALSE ALARM. THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE TO HAWAII. I HAVE CONFIRMED WITH OFFICIALS THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE. pic.twitter.com/DxfTXIDOQs — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) January 13, 2018

A voice alert also appeared to go out over local TV stations, interrupting local broadcasts.

TV with the alert pic.twitter.com/VCZAtvyuzQ — Michelle Broder Van Dyke (@michellebvd) January 13, 2018

Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard said shortly afterward that the alert was a false alarm, citing contacts with defense officials. The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency also confirmed there was no missile threat to the state. The city and county of Honolulu said in a statement that the warning was issued in error by “the State Warning Point.”

NO missile threat to Hawaii. — Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) January 13, 2018

It is unclear what caused the false alarm, but it drew widespread condemnation for hurting confidence in emergency warning systems and frightening citizens at a time of tensions between the US and North Korea, which has been testing long-range missiles and nuclear weapons in contravention of international sanctions.

The leaders of the two countries, who have traded public insults, touted their nuclear buttons in recent weeks, putting some Americans on edge. Public health agency the Center for Disease Control even planned to hold a session on nuclear attack preparedness next week, but postponed it (paywall) after the agenda was publicized and drew scrutiny.

Still, North and South Korea recently began new talks ahead of the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, and US president Donald Trump professed that he had a “very good relationship with Kim Jong Un,” in an interview with the Wall Street Journal (paywall) this week.