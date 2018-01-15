All of the amazingly terrible slogans of CES 2018

CES, the world’s largest consumer electronics trade show, completely overtakes Las Vegas, Nevada, for a week every year in January. It’s meant to show the world what new and inspiring gadgets and technologies will be enhancing our lives in the near future. In reality, it’s really just a place for buyers and sellers to meet, and companies to show off connected fridges, robots that drive themselves into walls, and opportunities for Shaq to play video games.
As I walked through the various show floors, displays, and casinos associated with CES this year, the thing that really stood out to me wasn’t any new piece of technology (something we at Quartz all agreed on), but rather, how terrible the advertising selling all these products really was. It’s like these companies spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to secure booths at CES, and then forgot to pay anyone to actually market whatever they were selling.
Below is snapshot of some of the more bizarre pieces of marketing copy I managed to capture this past week at CES:
Is McAfee selling antivirus software or a political platform?
I’m unclear why us humans need to have weird superimposed half-faces, or who exactly we’re fighting against? The dumb robots at CES?
It’s a play on the way you pronounce Huawei… get it? Shame “wow way” isn’t a thing anyone ever says.
CES is full of Democrats? CES is sad? CES is an Eiffel 65 song? Why’s it my fault?