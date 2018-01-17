The pope’s warning on nuclear war is a 1945 photo

As global tensions around nuclear war continue to ebb and flow, Pope Francis is offering a sobering perspective.

The pope, currently on an official visit to Chile, has been handing out small prints of a 1945 image taken by a US Marine photographer, a grim reminder of what he calls the “fruit of war.”

Pope Francis holds a picture depicting a victim of the 1945 atomic bombing in Nagasak. (Reuters/Alessandro Bianchi)

The photo, taken by Joe O’Donnell, then a photographer for the US Marines, shows a young Japanese boy carrying his dead younger brother on his back, after the nuclear bombing of Nagasaki in 1945. CNN reports that the Pope had the picture printed at the end of 2017. On the reverse side of the print is the Pope’s supplied caption.

By Pope’s order, Vatican just published photo of aftermath of ‘45 bombing of Nagasaki, on back of which Pope wrote: “the fruit of war” pic.twitter.com/L5MZaE5Z7D — Francis X. Rocca (@FrancisXRocca) December 30, 2017

When asked about the photo on his flight on Jan. 15, the Pope noted: