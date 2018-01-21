The US just had the most expensive year for weather disasters in history. Expect more.

Last year was the third-hottest year on record in the US. It was also the year in which weather disasters cost the country the most in history. There were 16 different major weather disasters, exacting $306 billion in damages to the US, $100 billion more than any previous year (adjusted to today’s dollars), reports The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

There have been 219 severe events (those costing more than $1 billion in damages) since 1980, accounting for some $1.5 trillion in total costs. Buried in that number is the real story: the frequency of severe events has nearly tripled over that period. Through the 1980s and 90s, there were 3.75 severe events per year on average. Over the last five years, that figure rose to 11.6 events annually.

2017 was the worst on record, and it may be a preview of life under a hotter atmosphere. More energy stored as heat in the oceans and air fuels storms and shifts climate patterns. We’re likely seeing its effects. In 2017, the US endured an uptick in intense hurricanes followed by regional droughts, fires, and storms. While it’s difficult to link climate change to specific weather events, a meta-analysis (pdf) of 131 papers concluded that 65% of extreme events in 2016 were intensified by human-caused climate change. It also found that three extreme events—the 2016 record global heat, the heat across Asia, and a marine heat wave off the coast of Alaska—would have been impossible in a preindustrial climate.

To reach the astronomical $306 billion toll for 2017, NOAA tallied the “total, direct costs” of damage caused by severe events to buildings, property, business interruptions, vehicles, public infrastructure, and agricultural assets. It’s likely a conservative estimate as it excludes harm to natural resources and human health, as well as the statistical values for loss of life.