Here are the most blockchain-y stocks on the market, according to two new ETFs

There couldn’t have been a worse day to launch a blockchain-themed exchange traded fund (ETF), with bitcoin down 50% from its highs a month earlier. As luck would have it, two such ETFs began trading on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq today.

The funds are the Reality Shares Nasdaq Blockchain Economy Index, which trades as RSBLCN; and the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETC, which trades as BLOK. Both funds assemble a basket of stocks from companies that they say offer exposure to blockchain technology’s development. The Reality Shares index operates like a traditional ETF, allowing you to buy a basket of funds cheaply, while the Amplify vehicle is a slightly more exotic actively managed ETF, meaning a manager manually reshuffles its components.

Here’s what the Reality Shares fund believes are the stocks with the most blockchain exposure on the market:

Rank Company Weight 1 Intel 2.43% 2 Overstock.com 2.39% 3 IBM 2.37% 4 Cisco Systems 2.26% 5 Hitachi 2.23% 6 Microsoft 2.19% 7 Hive Blockchain 2.17% 8 SAP 2.15% 9 SBI Holdings 2.13% 10 Barclays 2.08% Source: Reality Shares Nasdaq Blockchain Economy Index (RSBLCN)

This is what Amplify thinks are the stocks with the most blockchain tech exposure:

Rank Stock Weight 1 Taiwan Semiconductor 6.07% 2 Digital Garage 5.52% 3 SBI Holdings 5.52% 4 Overstock.com 5.27% 5 IBM 4.46% 6 NVidia 4.38% 7 Square 4.23% 8 Hive Blockchain 4.17% 9 GMO Internet 4.12% 10 SAP 2.98% Source: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)

Neither fund has tanked. The BLOK fund is largely unchanged while the Reality Shares fund is up 0.3%. These vehicles may yet prove useful for investors who are long blockchain tech but can’t stomach cryptoassets’ wild volatility.

