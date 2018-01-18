People are getting scammed by Facebook ads touting bitcoin miners

People eager to cash in on the cryptocurrency boom through mining have been targeted by Facebook ads touting bitcoin mining rigs, made by industry giant Bitmain, that contain a link to a false website. At first glance, the link leads to Bitmain.com, the firm’s website, but closer inspection reveals the character for “n” in the URL has been replaced with a Unicode character that looks very similar: ņ.

I stumbled across the scam last week when I received a “sponsored post” in my Facebook news feed that looked like it was from Bitmain. I was surprised the firm was advertising on Facebook, so I tweeted it:

Just got a @BITMAINtech sponsored post on FB pic.twitter.com/7GaaT0XBmN — Wong Joon Ian (@joonian) January 13, 2018

This received a swift reply from Bitmain:

That is a fraudulent website. Please don't fall into the trap like some other buyers. If you look closely the "n" in https://t.co/lsOyycXY5G is not actually the "n" it should be. Unfortunately some buyers have already become victims of this fraud. — BITMAIN (@BITMAINtech) January 13, 2018

One Twitter user helpfully highlighted the trickery:

If you’re having trouble spotting it. pic.twitter.com/lUn6NTdotL — Mezcal Mule (@Read_Spear) January 16, 2018

And here’s a detailed video showing what happens if you click the link in the fraudulent ad:

A couple of Twitter users reported falling for the trick and losing funds:

It's the n with a comma underneath "ņ" I got burned 2 days ago by them. It was quite the elaborate phish. The website was identical except for the changed n. The site linked over https://t.co/nEJuMPb3l5 but it's down for now. — Alex Sterling (@sterling_724) January 15, 2018

My friend bought it and he lost all his money, can we track it?☹️ — Thora (@thorkrish) January 16, 2018

It’s not clear how widespread or successful the scam has been. But Bitmain’s mining rigs go for over $2,300 each (that’s a genuine link, promise!), so they’re not cheap. The rigs are also regularly sold out, so customers are constantly chomping at the bit to get hold of them. This shortage, and the attendant FOMO, partly explains why people would be so eager to click on ads from fake websites to grab a bitcoin miner.

Read next: China’s Bitmain dominates bitcoin mining. Now it wants to cash in on artificial intelligence