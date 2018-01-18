Singapore’s government hired Instagram influencers to promote its budget

Some governments may be alarmed about the political influence of social media, but Singapore is embracing it to reach its younger constituents.
According to Singapore’s Straits Times, the country’s ministry of finance paid more than 50 social media influencers to promote an initiative that educates citizens about the country’s 2018 budget and asks them for feedback.
The result? Brightly lit photos of young, beautiful people with captions about “inflationary pressure.”
With inflationary pressure in mind, we all know that the cost of living is constantly rising. Hence, it’s vital that we ensure our resources are spent as wisely and fairly as possible. However, how do we manage our income and expenditure to keep a balanced budget? . You and me can now play our part in setting the Singapore Budget 2018 to enhance Singapore's fiscal environment. The Budget is a financial strategic plan on managing the nation's fund to ensure that there is enough to go around for all singaporeans, with some left for rainy day and a portion invested for the future. Careful allocation of limited resources would provide support to the elderly, lower income families and healthcare needs and at the same time, maintain sufficient savings for long-term goals. Access the Budget 2018 website via the link in my profile to know more and contribute your views and suggestions on how the Budget can better serve Singaporeans before it is set early next year. . #SGBudget2018 #MOFSG #sponsored #MOFxStarNgage #igersdaily #ootdsg #lifestyleblogger #exploresingapore
Some photos were taken at special booths, but most are typical Instagram fare: washed out colors, pensive subjects. One post starts with a couple signing their marriage certificate and a caption about their spending regimen, while the following images include “fun facts” about the country’s budget. The posts are flagged as #sponsored.
“This is an effective way to engage with youth participants,” a ministry spokesperson told The Straits Times. The ministry sponsored a similar campaign in 2017 and expanded the effort this year.
Here are more examples:
Before we penned down our signatures to seal our union for #KenTingWeds, there was a lot of planning done to make sure we worked within our budget and planned our finances well for our future together. 💸 Similarly, the Singapore government has to plan the #SGBudget ahead to help us Singaporeans and support our businesses in the next Financial Year, and our President will pen down her signature as assent for the enactment of the Supply Bill. 🖋 If you didn’t know, the #SGBudget2018 is a strategic financial plan to position Singapore & Singaporeans; and you can actually voice your thoughts & needs to help the Government plan this! 💡 Read more on the Budget 2018 at http://bit.ly/kaitinghearts 📲 #sp #MOFSG #ministryoffinance #MOFxStarNgage
