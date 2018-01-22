The list of Davos attendees for 2018

The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, begins on Jan. 23. While the full roster of attendees was closely guarded in the past, organizers now makes a list of participants public ahead of the forum. Released last week, we used that document to create the tool above.

Per usual, this year’s confab includes heads of state (Donald Trump!), international financiers (Christine Lagarde!), titans of industry (Ginni Rometty!), high-profile academics (Adam Grant!), well-heeled philanthropists (George Soros!), and royalty (Queen Rania!) from around the world. Use our tool to explore the list of those expected to attend, according to the WEF, and follow the rest of Quartz’s coverage here.