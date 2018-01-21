A White House out of office message blames Democrats for holding the government “hostage”

Have a message for the White House during the government shutdown? Get ready to hear some politicking.

The White House phone line for submitting comments to the president has been set to play a message that blasts Democrats for not making a deal that would keep the government funded and running.

“Thank you for calling the White House,” a cheerful-sounding woman’s voice says in the outgoing message. “Unfortunately, we cannot answer your call today. Congressional Democrats are holding government funding, including funding for our troops and other national security priorities, hostage to an unrelated immigration debate. Due to this obstruction, the government is shut down. In the meantime, you can leave a comment at http://www.whitehouse.gov, forward-slash contact. We look forward to taking your calls as soon as the government reopens.”

BuzzFeed’s David Mack was one of the first to notice this, and he posted a video of the message on Twitter. (I confirmed that the message is real by calling the line myself. If you’d like to try, the number is 202-456-1111.)

saw this going around and wanted to check for myself: here’s the message you hear today when you ring the White House comment line during the shutdown pic.twitter.com/sCquYj0XnX — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 20, 2018

The White House did not immediately respond a request for comment, but the wording is similar to tweet from Trump himself, and a press release that was released yesterday on what it is calling the #SchumerShutdown, to blame the situation on New York Democratic senator Charles Schumer.

Using a publicly-funded phone line to spread such a message raises questions about whether politicizing communication with the executive branch violates the Hatch Act, a 1939 law that prohibits federal employees from acting in a partisan manner. The Hatch Act does not apply to the president and vice-president, but does apply to the federal employees that staff their offices.