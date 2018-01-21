Photos of Trump “working” through the shutdown have set off an internet caption contest

Government shutdowns mean that a large swath of federal employees can’t work or get a paycheck, but the Trump administration is still using the time for MAGA-related purposes.

That’s the impression the White House was eager to convey, at least, when it released photos yesterday of president Donald Trump “working in the White House during the Democrat shutdown.” The images show Trump sitting at an empty desk with a phone to his ear, walking stiffly around the building, and standing stone-faced at a jovial-looking staff meeting. In all the photos he wears his trademark “Make America Great Again” campaign hat, in white.

Predictably, people on Twitter have begun mocking and captioning the photos:

An emerging trend is that Trump and his staff have no idea how to stage photos to make it seem like he’s actually working. pic.twitter.com/kFHKvWdKLf — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 21, 2018

POTUS hard at work pic.twitter.com/sTk1jJ5zRK — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) January 21, 2018

I too conduct most of my most important work with a phone in my hand and nothing on my desk, while staring vacantly off into space https://t.co/XrYVv3YEae — janu-erin (@morninggloria) January 20, 2018

Well he LOOKS busy. That's good enough for me. I'm convinced. https://t.co/lA6ml5l1KX — hrtbps (@hrtbps) January 21, 2018

White House very pleased with itself for doing work pic.twitter.com/u7RODQ9faf — Elise Foley (@elisefoley) January 20, 2018

MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi also threw a barb during his show yesterday, saying that he wished his own desk was as clean as the president’s. The Trump administration caught flak in January just after the election, when press photos showed the president’s desk covered in haphazard stacks of papers. The organizational strategy was covered then by everyone from Vogue to Town & Country magazine.

Now, much like the prospects of a timely resolution to the government shutdown, the desk is bare.