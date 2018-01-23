Watch: Quartz asks ministers, CEOs, and economists about how to save globalization from itself

The global business elite who gather at the annual gathering of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland have long touted the benefits of free trade and international investment. But this does not always benefit everyone, and that’s why “inclusive growth” has become a buzzword at the forum this week.

The theme of this year’s gathering, “Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World,” acknowledges the need to reconcile economic growth with social cohesion, particularly as a wave of populist, protectionist politics threatens the free trade and open borders that Davos delegates hold dear.

How, in other words, do we save globalization from itself?

In Davos, Quartz president and editor-in-chief Kevin Delaney is leading a panel at 4pm local time (10am ET) to debate this question with Colombian finance minister Mauricio Cardenas, eBay CEO Devin Wenig, ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, Boston Consulting Group CEO Rich Lesser, London School of Economics director Minouche Shafik, and International Trade Union Confederation general secretary Sharan Burrow.

